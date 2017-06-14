Bank of America targets growth in international cash management

June 14 Bank of America Corp. sees room to grow in international cash management, a low margin business that can lead to lots of other revenue opportunities with corporate clients, COO Tom Montag said at an industry conference Wednesday.

Montag said the second-biggest U.S. bank already has a very strong position in its home country, partly the result of increased targeting of mid-sized companies in local markets. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)