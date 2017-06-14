版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 23:57 BJT

Bank of America targets growth in international cash management

June 14 Bank of America Corp. sees room to grow in international cash management, a low margin business that can lead to lots of other revenue opportunities with corporate clients, COO Tom Montag said at an industry conference Wednesday.

Montag said the second-biggest U.S. bank already has a very strong position in its home country, partly the result of increased targeting of mid-sized companies in local markets. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐