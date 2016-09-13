BlackRock sees $70 trln in cash on sidelines that could boost stocks

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Stocks could continue to rise as interest rates remain low as investors who have stockpiled some $70 trillion in cash seek higher returns from the market, BlackRock Inc president Rob Kapito said on Tuesday.

"People are tired of earning zero," Kapito said at an industry event, referencing the now-negative yields on a large portion of the international bond market. "There's more cash in the system than ever before." BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)