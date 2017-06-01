Citigroup 2nd-qtr trading revenue trends tracking competitors -CEO

NEW YORK, June 1 Second-quarter trading revenue
trends at Citigroup Inc were "in line" with recent
descriptions by competitors, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said on
Thursday.
Corbat spoke at an investor conference after executives from
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said at conferences on Wednesday
that trading revenue was down from a year ago on lower volatity
and weaker client activity.
Corbat said the bank will give more details in a
presentation later this month. JPMorgan described a decline so
far of about 15 percent. Bank of America described a 10-to-12
percent decline.
Year-earlier results were boosted by trading ahead of the
United Kingdom's vote on Brexit.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)