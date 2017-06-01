版本:
Citigroup 2nd-qtr trading revenue trends tracking competitors -CEO

NEW YORK, June 1 Second-quarter trading revenue trends at Citigroup Inc were "in line" with recent descriptions by competitors, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said on Thursday.

Corbat spoke at an investor conference after executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc said at conferences on Wednesday that trading revenue was down from a year ago on lower volatity and weaker client activity.

Corbat said the bank will give more details in a presentation later this month. JPMorgan described a decline so far of about 15 percent. Bank of America described a 10-to-12 percent decline.

Year-earlier results were boosted by trading ahead of the United Kingdom's vote on Brexit. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
