Citigroup examining ways to return more capital to shareholders -CFO

NEW YORK, June 13 Citigroup Inc is looking
at more efficient ways to meet regulatory requirements so it can
return more capital to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer
John Gerspach said at a conference on Tuesday.
The company, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has $45 billion
in excess capital that could be returned to shareholders
eventually, Gerspach said. Roughly $29 billion of that is in
deferred tax assets that cannot be distributed immediately,
while another $15 billion to $16 billion is sitting idle not
earning profits, he said.
Like other big U.S. banks, Citigroup cannot return capital
to shareholders through stock repurchases or dividends without
permission from regulators. The Federal Reserve oversees an
annual stress test whose outcome determines how they can use
capital.
Another process known as "living wills," which requires
banks to submit plans for dismantling themselves without
taxpayer support in case of a crisis, also affects how they
manage their businesses.
Citigroup is particularly focusing on improving its
resolution plan, Gerspach said. In the past, it has failed the
stress test and its resolution plan has been rejected. His
comments come a day after the Trump administration detailed a
plan that would ease regulations on big banks.
Gerspach also said trading across fixed income and equities
is on track to be down 12 percent to 13 percent this quarter
versus the second quarter of 2016, because of lower volatility.
