UPDATE 2-Citigroup examining ways to return more capital to shareholders -CFO

(Adds details on Citigroup resolution plan performance in 2016)
By Dan Freed
NEW YORK, June 13 Citigroup Inc is looking
at more efficient ways to meet regulatory requirements so it can
return more capital to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer
John Gerspach said at a conference on Tuesday.
Citi, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, has $45
billion in excess capital that could be returned to shareholders
eventually, Gerspach said. Roughly $29 billion of that is in
deferred tax assets that cannot be distributed immediately,
while another $15 billion to $16 billion is sitting idle not
earning profits, he said.
"We absolutely have to ... begin to address that (excess
capital) on which we're earning nothing," Gerspach said at an
investor event hosted by Morgan Stanley.
However, like other big U.S. banks, Citigroup cannot return
capital to shareholders through stock repurchases or dividends
without permission from regulators.
The Federal Reserve oversees an annual stress test whose
outcome determines how they can use capital. Those results are
scheduled to be released in the coming weeks.
Another process known as "living wills," which requires
banks to submit plans for dismantling themselves without
taxpayer support in case of a crisis, also affects how they
manage their businesses.
Citigroup is also focused on improving its resolution plan,
Gerspach said. In the past, it has failed the stress test and
its resolution plan has been rejected. Last year, however, it
was the only one of eight large U.S. banks whose hypothetical
wind-down plans were approved by both the U.S. Federal Reserve
and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
To arrive at its capital return goals, Citigroup must
improve in particular the performance of its consumer business,
which is behind on its return targets but should start to see
the benefit of prior investments in its credit card unit in the
second half of 2017.
Similar to its Wall Street peers, revenue from Citigroup's
trading business is tracking down 12 percent to 13 percent in
the second quarter relative to the comparable period a year
earlier, due to low volatility, Gerspach said.
His comments come a day after the Trump administration
released a plan that would ease regulations on big banks.
Citigroup is waiting for more details before drawing
conclusions, said Gerspach, who gave a "brief read-through" of
the report. An NBA basketball game between the Cleveland
Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors featuring star athlete
LeBron James was more compelling, he said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra;
Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)