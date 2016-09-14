UPDATE 1-Citigroup says market revenue is exceeding expectations

(Adds details on markets business and expectations for consumer
business)
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Citigroup Inc expects
its third-quarter market revenue to show a mid-single-digit
percentage point rise from a year earlier on strength in
interest rates and currency trading, Chief Financial Officer
John Gerspach said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investor conference in New York, Gerspach
said quarterly market revenue was running above expectations.
While higher than a year earlier, it will likely be down from
the second quarter, which tends to be seasonally stronger.
He described investment banking revenue as lighter than
previously estimated and said Citigroup expected some losses on
loan hedges. The net result of unanticipated puts and takes in
the quarter will probably mean revenue from the institutional
business will be in line with the outlook the company gave in
July, Gerspach said.
Gerspach said Citigroup was encouraged by the progress in
its card businesses. Its deal to issue co-branded cards with
retailer Costco Wholesale Corp was turning out better
than expected in terms of new accounts and "customer
engagement," he added.
Core expenses in the company's Citicorp businesses will be
slightly higher than in the past, he said. Previously, Citigroup
had said they would be slightly lower.
The higher expenses are coming with growth in cards and from
additional costs resulting from trouble with the June startup of
the Costco business.
Overall credit quality and loan loss rates for Citicorp
businesses "remain favorable," Gerspach said.
Gerspach also emphatically affirmed Citigroup's view that
the bank will reap increasing benefits from its Banamex
franchise in Mexico.
He said Citigroup's deferred tax assets were worth more than
the company's stock price reflected.
Shares of Citigroup were down 0.3 percent at $46.80 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)