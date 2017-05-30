UPDATE 1-BlackRock CEO Fink says 2nd-qtr earnings could disappoint

(Adds quote, details from speech)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry
Fink said on Tuesday that U.S. financial markets are "probably
fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings
and growth could disappoint investors.
Fink, who spoke at a conference in an interview by Deutsche
Bank AG Chief Executive John Cryan, said that
businesses in the current quarter are not seeing the
acceleration the markets are expecting.
He also pointed to the flattening yield curve as a sign that
bond markets reflect less optimism for economic growth than
stocks do.
A flattening yield curve refers to a decline in the premium
investors demand for longer-dated U.S. government bonds over
those maturing sooner. After spiking following the November U.S
presidential election, that spread between short- and long-term
bonds has declined.
"The rates markets are saying something entirely different
from equity markets," Fink said.
"Rates are not going to go up as much as, I think,
consensus, which is probably consistent with an equity market
that is not going to go as fast as people think either."
But Fink said the low reading on the closely followed CBOE
Volatility Index, sometimes called the fear index, is a
sign of capital market strength and the amount of cash that
investors have stockpiled and can use to buy when markets sell
off.
That index remains below its long-term average.
Fink said the stock rally since the election had at least
been partly validated by strong first-quarter earnings growth as
well as political stability in Europe after centrist victories
in elections in the Netherlands and France.
But he said it remained unclear what impact the forthcoming
British exit from the European Union would mean for the finance
industry.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Chang)