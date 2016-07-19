Hauling cash, replacing cards, fixing ATMs: the stubborn costs banks can't erase

| NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 Even after years of lean
times, big U.S. banks are coming under new pressure to cut
costs. But management teams are finding some expenses simply
won't budge - like the $1 billion a year it costs Bank of
America Corp to shuffle papers around and transport
money in armored trucks.
Other stubborn costs - ranging from mailing paper account
statements to replacing lost credit cards and repairing broken
ATMs - show just how hard it will be for banks to boost earnings
in the near-term if interest rates do not rise.
They also show how long it might take to reach the digital
banking revolution that bank executives and consultants speak
about optimistically. After years of reducing staff in branches
and bragging about technology that allows consumers to bank by
smartphone or ATM, JPMorgan Chase & Co recently had to
start hiring tellers because of customer complaints.
"There are fundamental costs associated with running a broad
retail franchise," said Bob Hedges, who leads consulting firm
A.T. Kearney's financial institutions practice. "You can move to
part-time help, you can let the carpet get a little more worn,
but these are just short-term tactics."
Over the past week, the country's four biggest banks -
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Co and
Citigroup Inc - each reported profit declines, ranging
from 1 percent to 19 percent, because low interest rates put
pressure on how much revenue they can produce from lending or
investing deposits in "safe" securities like Treasury bonds.
That top-line challenge has created pressure to cut costs to
bolster profits.
At least five analysts prodded Wells Fargo executives about
its operating expenses on a conference call last week. Bank of
America, whose expenses are higher relative to revenue, avoided
some of that scrutiny by saying it would reduce annual expenses
by roughly $3.3 billion.
Big banks started announcing multi-billion-dollar expense
initiatives in 2011, and some have since expanded them.
Bank executives and consultants say the first wave of cost
cuts was straight-forward: layoffs, bonus reductions, curbing
employee travel, reducing excess real estate, renegotiating
vendor contracts. Some banks have started making employees pay
for their own mobile phones and have cut back on perks like free
food for those who have to work late.
But as time marches on, it's become increasingly difficult
to find fat to trim. Long-suffering shareholders have gotten
excited about these initiatives only to find they do not move
the needle much. Banks are still struggling to meet targets they
set, ranging from net interest margins to efficiency ratios and
returns on equity.
"It's tough to take out costs meaningfully from here," said
Patrick Kaser, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global who
invests in bank stocks.
As a result, bank executives are being forced to
fundamentally rethink the way they operate and staff their
businesses to make them less expensive - without also limiting
the amount of revenue they can produce. As they hold the
magnifying glass up to the expense ledger - especially in retail
banking - they are finding some costs to be particularly rigid.
"Near as we can tell, we spend about $1 billion a year just
moving cash around in our company," Bank of America CEO Brian
Moynihan said on a conference call earlier this year.
BofA executives describe that cost as a particularly
frustrating one. In a world where digital banking is possible,
moving paper around should be a thing of the past, they say.
But many customers are resisting the shift, as JPMorgan
found out the hard way. The bank had to add branch employees in
response to negative customer feedback about long waits.
"We're paying attention to what our customers are telling us
about the experience in branches," JP Morgan CFO Marianne Lake
told reporters last week. "We've added some tellers there, and a
few bankers."
Stiff costs go beyond employees. Each lost, stolen or
corrupted debit or credit card costs 20 cents to replace,
according to A.T. Kearney. Sending out paper checking account
statements for one customer costs $9 a year. ATM maintenance
runs $165 a month, according to Deloitte. And each new ATM costs
$15,000 to $65,000, depending on how sophisticated the
technology, says Diebold Inc, which sells the machines
to banks and other businesses.
Those costs may seem insubstantial, but with millions of
customers and tens of thousands of ATMs, they add up - even for
a bank that produces $6.2 billion in quarterly profit, as
JPMorgan did in the second quarter.
Some banks are getting creative to reduce costs.
Fifth Third Bancorp, for example, has sold "smart
safes" to depositors whose businesses handle a lot of cash, like
ball parks. When employees put cash in the safe, they receive
deposit credit just as if they were putting it directly into the
bank. This does not cost Fifth Third anything; in fact, it
charges an extra fee for the service.
"A lot of banks in the past would fire people when they had
cost pressure," said Ashwin Adarkar, who leads Boston Consulting
Group's financial institutions practice. "But, over time,
they've realized that those costs creep back unless you
fundamentally change the nature of the work."
(Additional reporting by David Henry; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)