Two U.S. banks in Indiana, Illinois close - FDIC

WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. regulators closed two banks on Friday, bringing the total number of foreclosures this year to nine.

SCB Bank of Shelbyville, Indiana, will reopen as branches of First Merchants Bank, National Association, of Muncie, Indiana, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

As of Dec. 31, SCB Bank had about $182.6 million in total assets and $171.6 million in total deposits. First Merchants Bank will assume all of the deposits and assets, FDIC said.

FDIC also said Charter National Bank and Trust of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was closed on Friday. Barrington Bank and Trust Co, National Association, of Barrington, Illinois will assume all of its deposits.

As of the end of 2011, Charter National Bank and Trust has about $93.9 million in total assets and $89.5 million in deposits.

As the economy recovers and the 2007-2009 financial crisis fades, the pace of bank failures has slowed.

In 2010 157 banks with $92.1 billion in total assets failed while 92 institutions with $34.9 billion in total assets were closed in 2011.

Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion in assets, have made up the majority of closures the past few years.

Many of these community banks have been hit hard due to their exposure to the troubled commercial real estate market.