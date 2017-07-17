FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserves fines BNP Paribas $246 mln for foreign exchange fixing
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 晚上6点20分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserves fines BNP Paribas $246 mln for foreign exchange fixing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts, updates to include statement from BNP Paribas)

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Monday it had fined BNP Paribas $246 million for "unsafe and unsound" practices in its foreign exchange markets, saying it had found deficiencies in the bank’s oversight and internal controls of its traders.

The Fed said the bank had failed to detect and address the use of electronic chatrooms used by those traders to talk with competitors about trading positions.

The fine marks the latest action taken by the U.S. central bank as part of a long-running crackdown on price-fixing across foreign exchange markets, in which several banks have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate currency prices.

In a statement, BNP Paribas said it "deeply regrets the past misconduct which was a clear breach of the high standards on which the group operates."

In January, the Fed permanently barred one of the bank’s former traders, Jason Katz, from participating in the industry in the future over manipulation of FX prices. The Fed also is barring the bank from re-hiring any of the people involved in the activity that led to the fines.

Katz, who also spent time at Barclays, pleaded guilty to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy in January.

In addition to the fine, the Fed ordered BNP Paribas to overhaul how its senior management conducts oversight, and heighten controls on its foreign exchange trading. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)

