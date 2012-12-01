Bank of America shelves plan on new fees-WSJ

Dec 1 Bank of America Corp, the second
largest U.S. bank, is holding off on plans for new
checking-account fees that could have affected some 10 million
customers by year's end, avoiding a possible repeat of last
year's protests over consumer banking fees, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
The move to back off on its plan at least until late 2013
comes amid a review of Bank of America's retail banking
business, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
bank's plans.
The bank is looking for ways to cut losses it takes on the
20 percent of customers who keep modest balances on deposits and
do not use credit cards, mortgage loans and other products. They
generally have under $50,000 in yearly household income, costing
the bank on average a couple hundred dollars annually, the
Journal reported.
A Bank of America spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
Fees are unpopular with customers as well as regulators who
see them as punishing lower-income customers.
Several other big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Wells Fargo & Co, have introduce plans to
raise fees or encourage customers to use more products amid slow
economic growth, low interest rates and new U.S. financial
regulations that hurt banks' bottom lines.