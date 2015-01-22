CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-US fines Wells Fargo, JPMorgan over "illegal mortgage kickbacks"

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(CFPB corrects amount of consumer redress for Wells Fargo to $10.8 million from $11.1 million)
WASHINGTON Jan 22 U.S. and state regulators ordered Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase to collectively pay $35.7 million on Thursday to settle charges that they participated in an illegal marketing kickback scheme with a now-defunct title company.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Maryland Attorney General's Office ordered Wells Fargo to pay a $24 million penalty plus another $10.8 million in redress to consumers. JP Morgan will pay a $600,000 penalty, plus another $300,000 in redress, the CFPB said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.