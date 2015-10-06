INSIGHT-Goldman, Morgan Stanley win back hedge fund trading business

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley are winning back the trading business of hedge
fund clients that they lost to European rivals during the
financial crisis, as new capital rules spur banks like Deutsche
Bank to scale down their businesses.
The two U.S. banks together now have about 37 percent of the
market for trading with hedge funds and financing positions,
known as "prime brokerage," up about 6 percentage points from
the end of last year, according to research firm Preqin.
The market share gains are fueling stock trading profits at
JPMorgan Chase & Co. as well as at Goldman and Morgan
Stanley, and could be a bright spot when the companies post
results later this month.
Prime brokerage is one of the few areas on Wall Street where
revenue and prices are rising, even though competition is
receding, executives in the business and analysts told Reuters.
"With the foreign banks backing away, it's become a greener
pasture for some of the U.S. prime businesses," said Larry Tabb,
founder of financial markets advisory firm Tabb Group.
It's a business which the U.S. banks are marketing
aggressively. Steve Boyd, founder of hedge fund Armistice
Capital, originally used just Zurich-based UBS AG as a prime
broker when he started the fund in 2012. Last year, a Morgan
Stanley representative told him the bank wanted his business.
"We weren't even looking for a second prime yet," Boyd said.
"They told us they were interested in investing in a
relationship with us, and didn't just want to work with us when
it was highly profitable for them." Armistice ended up giving
some of its business to Morgan Stanley.
European banks are falling behind because of new global
rules, known as Basel III, designed to make banks safer. Those
rules limit the amount of debt that banks can take on to fund
their assets, and specify the minimum amount of equity, or
capital, that banks must use.
Prime brokerage for stocks, bonds, and related derivatives
demands high amounts of capital, by one measure, forcing
Europeans banks that are close to the lower limits of capital to
scale down their businesses. Preqin data show that since 2013,
Deutsche Bank's market share has fallen by a percentage point to
7 percent, with the losses happening mainly in 2014.
Credit Suisse's new chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, is
planning to slash its prime brokerage business, according to a
Swiss newspaper report in September. [ID: nL5N11J06U] In April,
Credit Suisse's co-head of investment banking, Tim O'Hara, had
said the bank is fully committed to the business.
Both Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are in the middle of
global strategic reviews, spokeswomen for the banks separately
said.
The gains at the U.S. banks underscore how being faster to
comply with new rules can result in greater revenue gains.
Analysts said that even if the prime brokerage business
itself is often low margin, it can be a crucial source of stock
trading revenue. Coalition estimates that prime brokerage
accounted for 35 percent of all equities revenue in 2014, up
from 31 percent the year before and 25 percent in 2009.
Morgan Stanley, for example, posted an 28 percent increase in
stock trading revenue in the second quarter thanks in part to
equity prime brokerage.
For Goldman Sachs, stock trading revenue rose 63 percent in
the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, also
helped by prime brokerage. Goldman chief financial officer
Harvey Schwartz said that the bank has been benefiting from
higher pricing, though it was not the primary driver of
performance.
For the ten biggest global investment and universal banks,
prime brokerage revenue in 2014 grew to about $14.2 billion,
according to research firm Coalition, up 11 percent from the
year before.
A REVERSAL
U.S. banks have been able to boost revenue in part by
raising prices. One prime brokerage executive at a European bank
estimated that financing a stock trade could be as much as five
times more expensive than it had been. Many executives across
Wall Street stressed that without charging more, the business
cannot be profitable for them anymore, because prime brokerage
demands so much capital. Prices for services can vary widely
even from one customer to another at the same bank, depending on
such things as how big the fund is and how much business it does
with the bank.
Many banks are pressing customers to either do more trading
with them or find a new prime broker. For hedge funds, that is
translating to more of them working with fewer prime brokers: in
2012, 54.6 percent of newly launched hedge funds worked with one
prime broker. In 2015, that figure had risen to 71.2 percent,
according to industry data tracker Eurekahedge. [ID: nL5N10W0YC]
A rebound in the hedge fund industry has also helped to
boost prime brokerage revenue for the banking industry. Total
global hedge fund capital rose for the 11th consecutive quarter
during the second quarter to $2.97 trillion.
In 2008 during the crisis, hedge fund capital fell to as low
as $1.4 trillion. Those were dark times for banks globally,
particularly in the United States. After JPMorgan rescued Bear
Stearns, and Lehman Brothers started wobbling and ultimately
failed, hedge funds began pulling money out of U.S. banks.
Preqin's data does not go back to before the financial
crisis, but Global Custodian magazine said 44 percent of hedge
funds reduced balances with Goldman Sachs and 70 percent pulled
back from Morgan Stanley.
Some customers turned to banks perceived as having the
explicit backing of their home governments, such as Deutsche
Bank and Credit Suisse, and those viewed as having strong credit
like JPMorgan.
European banks are suffering because of Basel III capital
rules known as "leverage rules" that don't give banks a break
for having less risky assets. In prime brokerage businesses,
banks finance customers' trades, which tend to be relatively
low-risk loans. But the size of the positions can be relatively
large, forcing banks to use high amounts of capital to fund the
assets.
The Basel III global leverage rules are expected to be
finalized next year. The current preliminary Basel minimum is 3
percent, a figure that is expected to be higher for the final
rules that become mandatory in the beginning of 2018.
The U.S. set its own rules last year that are more severe than
the expected global minimum requirements. U.S. banks have built
capital to meet those rules, and now have more than enough,
allowing them to take more risk, executives said.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley, which both must have a 5 percent
minimum leverage ratio for their holding companies under U.S.
rules, have a 9.6 percent and 7.9 percent ratio, respectively,
according to regulatory filings as of June 30.
Other jurisdictions are requiring levels above the Basel
minimums too-Swiss banks are required to have at least a 6
percent leverage ratio.
Individual nations' may calculate leverage differently from
one another and from the Basel Committee of global banking
supervisors, which sets the Basel capital rules. Under those
rules, Credit Suisse has a 3.7 percent ratio, but under Swiss
rules, it has a 4.3 ratio, meaning it will have to build
capital. Deutsche Bank's leverage ratio is 3.6 percent under
Basel rules.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Dan Wilchins in New York. Editing
by John Pickering)