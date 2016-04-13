RPT-UPDATE 3-U.S. regulators fail 'living wills' at 5 of 8 big banks

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. regulators failed five
big banks on Wednesday, including JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, on
their plans for a bankruptcy that would not rely on taxpayer
money, giving them until Oct. 1 to make amends or risk
sanctions.
The move officially starts a long regulatory chain that
could end with breaking up the banks. Nearly a decade after the
financial crisis, it underscored how the debate about banks
being "too big to fail" continues to rage in Washington and
exasperate on Wall Street.
Wednesday's announcement was the first time the two major
banking regulators, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation, issued joint determinations flunking
banks' plans, commonly called "living wills."
If the five, which also included Bank of America Corp
, State Street Corp and Bank of New York Mellon
Corp., do not correct serious "deficiencies" in their
plans by October, they could face stricter regulations, like
higher capital requirements or limits on business activities,
regulators said.
If the deficiencies persist for two years, then the banks
will have to divest their assets. They have until July 2017 to
address more minor "shortcomings."
The requirement for a living will was part of the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent
billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing
and wrecking the U.S. economy.
The plans are separate from the Fed's stress tests, where
banks demonstrate stability by showing how they would withstand
economic and financial shocks in hypothetical scenarios.
"The FDIC and Federal Reserve are committed to carrying out
the statutory mandate that systemically important financial
institutions demonstrate a clear path to an orderly failure
under bankruptcy at no cost to taxpayers," FDIC Chairman Martin
Gruenberg said in a statement. "Today's action is a significant
step toward achieving that goal."
But the agency's vice chairman, Thomas Hoenig, who was a
voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee during the
crisis, said the plans show that no firm is "capable of being
resolved in an orderly fashion through bankruptcy."
"The goal to end 'too big to fail' and protect the American
taxpayer by ending bailouts remains just that: only a goal," he
said.
The three remaining large, systemically important banks,
which the U.S. government considers "too big to fail," did not
fare much better in their evaluations, but sidestepped potential
sanctions because they were not given joint determinations.
The FDIC alone determined the plan submitted by Goldman
Sachs was not credible, while the Federal Reserve Board
on its own found Morgan Stanley's plan not credible. Citigroup's
living will did pass, but the regulators noted it had
"shortcomings."
The regulators' report coincided with the start of banks
earnings reporting period and bank shares rallied. Wells Fargo
shares rose 2.3 percent, JP Morgan was up 4.3 percent, Citigroup
rallied 5 percent, Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon
gained more than 3 percent each, and State Street was up 2.8
percent.
Goldman Sachs said in a statement it has made "significant
progress" and Morgan Stanley said resolution planning is one of
its "highest priorities."
Citigroup was will work to address the shortcomings, Chief
Executive Michael Corbat said in a statement.
The deficiencies across the five banks largely revolved
around liquidity, governance and operations.
While JPMorgan has "made notable progress in a
range of areas," the regulators said it "has key
vulnerabilities," including an inability to estimate the
liquidity needed and available for funding bankruptcy resolution
and insufficient resources for winding down derivatives if its
credit ratings are cut.
On a conference call on JPMorgan's earnings, bank executives
expressed disappointment with the determination and Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the bank has "tons of
liquidity."
"It's more about reporting, legal entities and things like
that," he said. "And if other firms can satisfy that I'd be
surprised if we can't."
The agencies said Wells Fargo's living will
"exhibited a lack of governance and certain operational
capabilities."
By October it must demonstrate a "robust process to ensure
quality control and accuracy" in its plan and lay out legally
how different lines of business can be restructured and its
regional units can be separated.
Wells, State Street and Bank of New York all said in
statements they will work to address the deficiencies by the
October 1 deadline. Bank of America did not comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Olivia
Oran, Dan Freed and Lauren LaCapra in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)