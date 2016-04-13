UPDATE 1-"Living wills" for 5 out of 8 big banks fail U.S. regulators' test

(Adds details, FDIC vice chair Hoenig)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, April 13 Five out of eight of the
biggest U.S. banks do not have credible plans for winding down
operations during a crisis without the help of public money,
federal regulators said on Wednesday, saying the institutions
could face stricter oversight if they do not fix their plans.
The "living wills" that the Federal Reserve and Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation jointly agreed were not credible
came from Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon
, J.P. Morgan Chase, State Street, Wells
Fargo.
The requirement for a living will was part of the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform legislation passed in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis, when the U.S. government spent
billions of dollars on bailouts to keep big banks from failing
and wrecking the U.S. economy.
"The FDIC and Federal Reserve are committed to carrying out
the statutory mandate that systemically important financial
institutions demonstrate a clear path to an orderly failure
under bankruptcy at no cost to taxpayers," FDIC Chairman Martin
Gruenberg said in a statement. "Today's action is a significant
step toward achieving that goal."
None of the eight systemically important banks, which the
U.S. government considers "too big to fail," fared well in the
evaluations. However, a bank has to fix deficiencies only if the
two regulators jointly determine its plan does not have the
potential to work.
The FDIC alone determined that the plan submitted by Goldman
Sachs was not credible, while the Federal Reserve Board
on its own found Morgan Stanley's plan not credible. Citigroup's
living will did pass, but the regulators noted it had
"shortcomings."
"Each plan has shortcomings or deficiencies," said FDIC Vice
Chairman Thomas Hoenig in a statement. "No firm yet shows itself
capable of being resolved in an orderly fashion through
bankruptcy. Thus, the goal to end too big to fail and protect
the American taxpayer by ending bailouts remains just that: only
a goal."
Banks whose living wills are deficient can be subject to
more stringent regulation such as requirements to have more
capital or restrictions on growth. If they do not fix the
identified problems within two years, they can be forced to
divest assets.
The regulators continue to assess plans for four foreign
banks labeled "systemically important," Barclays PLC,
Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, and
UBS.
