UPDATE 2-U.S. banks post detailed crisis plans to avoid breakup threat

(Provides detail from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and
Barclays plans)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 6 A dozen of the largest Wall
Street banks on Monday published detailed plans to show how they
would shut down their business during a crisis without the help
of taxpayer money, a crucial step to prevent being broken up by
regulators.
After the 2007-09 financial crisis, the banks were required
to submit so-called "living wills" each year to show how they
would proceed through bankruptcy during a crisis without quietly
relying on government support to avoid putting the entire
financial system at risk.
But the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation last year said they were unhappy with the quality of
the plans and urged banks to improve them by giving more details
and using more realistic assumptions, or face tough sanctions
including being broken up.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act gave the regulators the power to
carve up the banks if they deem the living wills "not credible,"
though that is only the starting point of a lengthy procedure
giving banks several chances to improve.
Last year there was no such joint determination because
while the FDIC did use the term, the Fed did not. It is not
clear when the regulators will issue their verdict on this
year's round of submissions, the fourth.
Banks say the refiled plans, the third time they've been
revised, show they have massively improved their resilience to
withstand shocks, bulking up on shareholder capital to shield
creditors, and earmarking certain bonds as susceptible to losses
in return for a higher yield.
"Our (plan) would effectively resolve the firm within a
reasonable timeframe, without systemic disruption, without
extraordinary governmental support and without exposing
taxpayers to risk of loss," a JPMorgan spokesman said.
The plans contained far more detail than those from last
year. Citigroup, for instance, submitted a 102-page
document, more than three times as much as the 2014 plan.
Some banks showed which parts of their business could be
disposed of through public stock offerings from businesses that
would be sold privately should a crisis hit.
For example, Citigroup said that after stabilizing its
banking operations, it would offer its U.S. consumer banking
operations for sale in an IPO while international operations
would be sold in private transactions.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc included a table that showed
it would consider selling its domestic and international asset
management businesses, as well as its J. Aron commodities
trading unit, in the event that the group failed.
Morgan Stanley said it would ultimately sell its
wealth management business, as well as major parts of both its
investment management unit and its trading business in Japan,
which is a joint venture with Mitsubishi UFJ Group.
And Britain's Barclays said it is planning to shrink the
size of its U.S. unit to $185-215 billion by July 2016, from
$248 billion at the end of 2014.
What is published on the regulators' websites is only the
public portion of the plans. The actual documents are thousands
of pages and contain detailed instruction including mundane
facts such as how to access computer systems.
The banks involved are Bank of America, Bank of New
York Mellon, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
Chase, Morgan Stanley, State Street, UBS
and Wells Fargo.
