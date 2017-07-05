FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 小时前
CORRECTED-Fed posts banks' 'living wills,' gives AIG, Prudential more time
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点47分 / 12 小时前

CORRECTED-Fed posts banks' 'living wills,' gives AIG, Prudential more time

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects last paragraph to show regulators have not yet given AIG and Prudential guidance on their plans)

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators on Wednesday posted plans submitted by eight of the nation’s largest banks for how they could be dissolved in a crisis and gave American International Group, Inc and Prudential Financial an extra year to submit their plans.

Banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are required to regularly provide regulators with “living wills” for how they could be taken apart should they face collapse.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation posted public portions of those documents online after receiving them on July 1.

The Fed and the FDIC also gave insurers AIG and Prudential Financial until the end of next year to submit their living wills from an original deadline of the end of 2017. The extension was given to enable the companies to incorporate any guidance regulators may provide on their plans. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below