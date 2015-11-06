CORRECTED-INSIGHT-US bank merger recovery could get hurt by recent turkeys

(Corrects spelling of Beth Mooney in 13th paragraph)
By Dan Freed and Dan Wilchins
NEW YORK Nov 6 The recent pickup in U.S. bank
merger activity could slow down in the coming months after
regional banks that announced deals last week were punished in
the stock market, bankers said.
When KeyCorp said on Friday that it agreed to buy
First Niagara Financial Group, shares of both banks
dropped fell, with KeyCorp dropping 7 percent and First Niagara
slipping nearly 1 percent.
When New York Community Bancorp agreed to buy
Astoria Financial Inc, the acquirer's shares fell 12
percent, and Astoria's shares fell 7.7 percent.
It's not unusual for an acquirer's shares to drop after a
deal is announced, but the shares usually do not drop so
steeply, or sometimes even rise. In August, for example, BB&T
Corp said it would buy National Penn Bancshares
for what was then about $1.8 billion. National Penn
Bancshares' shares rose 17 percent the day after the deal was
announced, and BB&T's shares edged about 0.25 percentage point
higher.
After the KeyCorp and New York Community Bancorp deal met
with the frosty reception from investors, two bankers that spoke
to Reuters said that deals they are working on now could take
longer to negotiate, because both sides want to be sure the
price they agree to is reasonable to investors. The bankers
declined to be named, because they did not want to speak
publicly about deals that have not yet been announced.
"These deals were terrible for M&A because the market hated
them," said one of the bankers. The bankers estimated that the
delays could be a few months, but any talk of deals taking
longer is unusual, as bankers are often inclined to talk up
their business.
Any slowdown in merger activity would come just as bank
consolidation was starting to ramp up. In late September, the
U.S. Federal Reserve approved M&T Bank Corp's purchase
of Hudson City Bancorp, three years after the deal was
first proposed. Approval for that deal took more
than three times as long as the government usually takes, and
many bankers saw the greenlighting of that deal as a sign that
the Fed is willing to allow regional banks to acquire again,
after a recent de facto freeze on bigger deals.
For the year so far, there have been 275 deals totaling
$19.59 billion, Reuters data show. (see graphic) Most of those
deals have involved community banks - just three have involved a
bank paying more than $1 billion for another, totaling $11.4
billion in value.
There were enough mergers in October to have some analysts
going to the record books - if November and December were
similarly active, the quarter would be the strongest in a
decade, according to a report from KBW. In anticipation of a
rising number of deals, investment banks have been hiring M&A
bankers who focus on the sector.
Bank mergers are, to many analysts, a critical part of
making the U.S. financial system stronger, and any slowdown in
consolidation is negative for that recovery. The United States
has some 6,350 banks, and with interest rates near zero, income
from lending has hardly been growing for years, data from the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp show. Meanwhile, regulatory costs
are rising as banks have to follow new rules and report more
data to regulators, a burden that weighs particularly on smaller
banks.
Both KeyCorp and New York Community Bancorp were believed to
have overpaid in their deals, analysts and investors said.
KeyCorp, for example, is paying 1.7 times a measure of First
Niagara's net worth called "tangible book value," and New York
Community Bancorp is paying 1.5 times Astoria's tangible book
value. The average for the last seven quarters has been closer
to 1.4 times, according to a research report from KBW.
The Key deal is "almost certainly a ticking time bomb of
value destruction," wrote veteran financial stock analyst Tom
Brown in a blog post on Monday.
Beth Mooney, Chief Executive of KeyCorp, told Reuters that
First Niagara is a good strategic fit with her bank, and will be
able to cut costs and increase revenue for both companies and to
reward shareholders.
The New York Community Bank stock declines were "kind of a
slap on the wrist saying we don't mind you doing deals but
let's be more shareholder friendly when you're negotiating those
prices," said Peter Kovalski, a portfolio manager at Alpine
Funds in Purchase, New York who helps run $4 billion of assets.
New York Community Bank CFO Thomas Cangemi said the deal
will create value for shareholders over time because his bank
trades at a higher valuation than Astoria.
POSSIBLE ACQUIRERS
Many on Wall Street are still hopeful about future deals.
Analysts have been sending around lists of possible acquirers
and sellers. A recent list from analysts at KBW included Synovus
Financial Corp, a bank with about $28 billion of assets
based in Columbus, Georgia, and Flushing Financial Corp,
a bank based in suburban New York with more than $5
billion in assets, as potential targets.
A Synovus spokesman declined to comment, but the bank's
chief executive said on a recent conference call that the bank
is evaluating acquisitions. A Flushing Financial spokeswoman did
not respond to questions.
Emmett Daly, investment banking principal at Sandler
O'Neill, said the share price declines following last week's
deals were a "temporary setback," but he still thinks the recent
round of acquisitions will pave the way for more acquisitions of
banks worth $1 billion or more. Several bankers noted that the
macro factors that could spur deals, including relatively low
rates, and higher regulatory compliance costs, are not going
away.
M&T's trouble getting the Hudson City deal may provide
another reason for any recovery in bank M&A to be tepid. The
acquirer needed three years to win approval for the deal after
regulators found problems with its systems for preventing money
laundering, according to its regulatory filings.
"The Fed made it exceedingly clear that if you come into the
deal with any issues at all, the deal will get thrown right back
into your face, and lots of banks have a lot of issues," said H.
Rodgin Cohen, a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell who advises banks
on mergers and acquisitions and advised M&T on that deal.
Those concerns are still putting a damper on the number of
regional bank mergers in the pipeline, Cohen said, adding that
sellers do not want to announce a deal they cannot actually
complete.
(Reporting by Dan Freed and Dan Wilchins in New York, editing
by John Pickering)