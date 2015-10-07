Profits at big U.S. banks soar since crisis -N.Y. Fed

NEW YORK Oct 7 Profits have soared since the
global financial crisis at the five biggest U.S. banks with
market-making dealing operations, New York Federal Reserve
economists said in an article released on Wednesday.
From 2009 to 2014, the combined net income of J.P. Morgan
, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley annually averaged $41.73
billion, up from annual average of $25.08 billion from 2002 to
2008, they said.
Helping boost profits were trading revenues that they and
other dealers have seen returning to the levels before the
financial crisis seven years ago.
Their annual income was also more stable than pre-crisis
levels, they added.
There have been concerns tighter regulations have caused
significant cutback in dealers' market-making activities,
resulting in a decline in market liquidity and "flash" events
including the one seen nearly a year ago in the Treasuries
market.
"These trading revenue and income figures suggest that
dealers continue to play a key role in liquidity provision," New
York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar,
Daniel Stackman and Erik Vogt wrote in their blog titled
"Changes in the Returns to Market Making."
The banks' "Sharpe ratio" on their income rose to 2.28 from
1.23, suggesting milder swings in their annual earnings since
the global credit crunch.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)