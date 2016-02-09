U.S. gov't levies penalties on U.S. Bank, Santander over mortgages

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Comptroller's office
said on Tuesday that U.S. Bank will pay a $10 million penalty
and Santander a $3.4 million penalty in order to lift consent
orders originally issued in April 2011, related to how the banks
serviced mortgages.
The federal government had determined in 2014 and 2015 that
the banks had failed to fix the deficiencies identified in their
consent orders and last June restricted their business. The
Office of the Comptroller said those restrictions were lifted as
well.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)