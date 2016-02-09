版本:
U.S. gov't levies penalties on U.S. Bank, Santander over mortgages

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Comptroller's office said on Tuesday that U.S. Bank will pay a $10 million penalty and Santander a $3.4 million penalty in order to lift consent orders originally issued in April 2011, related to how the banks serviced mortgages.

The federal government had determined in 2014 and 2015 that the banks had failed to fix the deficiencies identified in their consent orders and last June restricted their business. The Office of the Comptroller said those restrictions were lifted as well. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)

