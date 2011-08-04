Northern Trust says not charging for deposits

BOSTON Aug 4 Custody bank Northern Trust (NTRS.O) said it has not imposed new fees on customer deposits, unlike competitor Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

"Northern Trust has not implemented a charge for client deposits," the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

BNY Mellon (BK.N), citing an overwhelming influx of cash deposits from large clients in reaction to world economic events, said it will begin passing along some insurance fees on selected accounts that exceed a depositor's prior monthly average. [ID:nN1E7730Y0] (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)