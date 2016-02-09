Goldman CEO eyes more cost cuts amid global growth concerns

Feb 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief
executive officer signaled the U.S. bank could cut costs yet
again as market turmoil, declining oil prices and concerns about
Germany's Deutsche Bank AG have cratered the sector's
shares this year.
"We can absolutely do a lot more on the cost side if we have
to, especially now, when you have to deliver a return," CEO
Lloyd Blankfein said on Tuesday while speaking at the Credit
Suisse financial services forum in Miami.
"We take a particular and energetic look at continued cost
cuts when revenues are stalled ... Necessity is the mother of
invention."
Goldman, like its Wall Street peers, is grappling with low
interest rates and strict regulations that have curbed profits
in areas like fixed income trading.
Blankfein said the bank had already taken measures to cut
headcount, which it has reduced 10 percent in its fixed income
business since 2012.
Overall headcount at Goldman has increased 11 percent during
that time to meet regulatory and compliance needs.
Around 25 percent of Goldman's employees are in lower-cost
locations like Bengaluru, Salt Lake City and Dallas.
Goldman is also looking to develop more open source software
to reduce payments to outside vendors.
Blankfein believes the global markets will improve, "but we
aren't holding hands and singing kumbaya to get better," he
said.
Shares of Goldman have declined 17 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)