UPDATE 1-U.S. banks add pieces to new instant payments network

(Adds Bank of America adoption of Zelle feature)
By David Henry
Oct 24 By the end of December some U.S. bank
customers may begin to notice features of the new Zelle instant
payments network appearing on their mobile phone and online
banking apps as the financial industry tries to catch up with
technology company rivals, such as Venmo.
Paul Finch, chief executive of the bank network operator,
Early Warning Services, said during the weekend that buttons on
user screens for digital payments at some banks will gradually
start to use a uniform procedure for individuals to send and
receive money.
Then early next year about 20 banks will put the Zelle name
on their mobile apps and web pages. A Zelle app also will be
offered to the public for connections through other
institutions.
The consortium is taking a series of steps in its attempt to
bring more than 100 million customers of banks and credit unions
into Zelle without disrupting people who already use other ways
to send money with phones and computers.
"This is about creating a wide, and inclusive, alternative
to cash and checks for everyone," said Finch, who was at the
Money 20/20 payments industry conference in Las Vegas to promote
Zelle for its bank owners.
Michelle Moore, digital banking chief at Bank of America,
said that in December her bank will add to its mobile app
Zelle's tool for dividing a bill, such as a dinner tab, and
email and text requests for reimbursement from several people.
The moves come five years after three of the biggest banks
-JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and
Wells Fargo & Co - formed a joint-venture, initially
called clearXchange, to make it easier to send money to accounts
at different banks.
The banks were slow to bring other financial institutions
into the fold and market the network and lost momentum to
technology company upstarts. Citigroup Inc did not agree
to join until September. The banks only recently
decided to use the name Zelle.
In the meantime, Venmo appeared. In the three months through
September, Venmo processed $4.9 billion of person-to-person
payments, up 131 percent from a year earlier.
Venmo, now part of PayPal Holdings Inc, built its
following by social networking young adults ready to share
dinner tabs and apartment rents with their phones.
But the banks have larger bases of customers to connect as
they try to make Zelle ubiquitous. JPMorgan's Chase "Quick Pay,"
for example, processed $7.4 billion in the three months ended
September, up 36 percent from a year earlier, according to bank
spokeswoman Rebecca Acevedo.
The initial set of 19 banks to offer Zelle early next year
has about 76 million customers using mobile banking apps and
about 65 percent of U.S. checking and savings accounts, Finch
said. Agreements in place with additional financial
institutions, debit card networks and other payment companies,
such as Fiserv Inc, will bring the portion of accounts
to 90 percent to 95 percent, Finch said.
The bank consortium owners decided that for Zelle to succeed
it needs to look and work the same for everyone. But some banks
already have made digital payment brand names, such as
JPMorgan's Quick Pay, familiar to many of their customers. Those
banks will use the Zelle name prominently alongside their
established names as Zelle catches on, Finch said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Trott
and Andrew Hay)