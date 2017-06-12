U.S. banks launching answer to peer-to-peer payment app Venmo

| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. banking industry is
about to launch its answer to the popular mobile payments app
Venmo, in what is likely to be the biggest change in years in
how individuals exchange funds digitally.
Over the next week, five of the largest U.S. banks will
light up their segments of a new payments network called Zelle,
executives said in interviews. They plan to announce details of
the launch on Monday, and expect another two dozen banks and
credit unions to join over the next year.
The long-awaited network will allow tens of millions of bank
customers to send money to each other instantly - known as
person-to-person payments - with a few taps on their
smartphones. That is an improvement over Venmo, which
immediately alerts users that a money transfer is in progress,
but takes time to shift funds between bank accounts.
Customers who use existing bank payment apps may not notice
much of a change beyond marketing. Transfers will simply happen
faster because the banks are finally linking to each other,
executives said.
"By coming together to offer Zelle, we are providing a large
majority of Americans with a safe, fast and easy way to move
money," said Bill Wallace, head of digital at JPMorgan Chase &
Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets.
JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co
, U.S. Bancorp and Capital One Financial Corp
will be the first to plug into Zelle. The network is the
product of an industry consortium called Early Warning Services
LLC, whose seven owners have more than 86 million U.S. mobile
banking customers.
Zelle took years to establish because fierce rivals had to
come together to make it work. In the interim, Silicon Valley
has made inroads into digital payments, particularly with the
young customers coveted by banks.
In addition to Venmo, which is owned by PayPal Holdings Inc
, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google
and Apple Inc all offer payment platforms that allow
individuals to send money to each other. The banks want to leap
over those sleek but scattered offerings by connecting their
critical mass of account holders through a single network.
"Fragmentation has been frustrating for consumers," said
Paul Finch, chief executive of Early Warning. "Inconsistent
experiences have made it difficult to send and receive money
between banks."
Despite losing some ground to technology companies, banks
still have a big advantage: No matter what network is used to
transfer money, banks hold the vast majority of funds.
And despite the popularity of apps like Venmo, they transfer
far less money than banks. The value of digital payments
processed through non-financial firms was one-fifth of what
banks and credit unions processed last year, research firm Aite
Group estimates.
"We are excited to bring the service to everybody and
anybody, regardless of which brand of phone you have in your
hand or which generation you belong to," said Gareth Gaston,
head of omnichannel banking at U.S. Bank.
Along with building customer loyalty, banks hope that Zelle
will reduce their costs from handling checks and cash.
Eventually, they would like to sell access to businesses that
want to eliminate their own paper-related costs.
As more banks connect and more customers use the service,
sending cash to another individual will simply involve knowing
the person's mobile phone number or email address. Later this
year, individuals with accounts at banks not connected with
Zelle will be able to use its real-time features by downloading
an app and pairing it with a Visa Inc or Mastercard Inc
debit account.
In launching Zelle, banks are being careful not to confuse
customers by offering yet another payments app.
For instance, Chase will initially twin the brand with the
QuickPay app its customers already use by showing "QuickPay with
Zelle" on its mobile app and website. Eventually, the QuickPay
name could fade away.
(Reporting by David Henry and Anna Irrera in New York; Editing
by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Leslie Adler)