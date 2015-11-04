DoJ, CFTC probe banks on govt debt auctions - WSJ

Nov 3 U.S. prosecutors and the commodities
regulator have asked some banks to provide information in
connection with a broad probe into whether their traders rigged
auctions on government debt, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The prosecutors at the Fraud Section at the Justice
Department and investigators at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) sent the requests to many of the banks that
serve as primary dealers, which are authorized to deal directly
with the government on the sale of Treasury bonds, the newspaper
reported. (on.wsj.com/1P8hJAA)
The list of primary dealers includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, as well as other Wall Street banks and many of their
European and Asian counterparts. There are 22 primary dealers,
but it is not clear whether all of those firms received the
requests, the paper said.
The involvement of the CFTC suggests investigators are
examining futures trading that occurs ahead of and around
Treasury auctions. However, it is not clear why the DoJ's Fraud
Section is taking the lead on the inquiry, but indicates
prosecutors are focused on allegations of manipulation, rather
than collusion, the newspaper said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Goldman Sachs, the DoJ
and the CFTC for comment outside regular business hours.
