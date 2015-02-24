U.S. investigating big banks on possible precious-metal price rigging - WSJ

Feb 23 The U.S. Department of Justice and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating at least
10 major banks for a possible rigging of precious-metals
markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close
to the inquiries.
Justice Department prosecutors are scrutinizing the
price-setting process for gold, silver, platinum and palladium
in London, while the CFTC has opened a civil investigation, the
newspaper said.
The banks under scrutiny are HSBC, Bank of Nova
Scotia, Barclays PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Societe Generale,
Standard Bank Group Ltd and UBS AG, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1FmfjWG)
Reuters could not immediately reach the banks, the DoJ and
the CFTC for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
HSBC said earlier in the day that the CFTC issued a
subpoena to HSBC Bank USA in January seeking documents related
to the bank's precious metals trading operations.
HSBC was one of a number of banks named in lawsuits filed in
U.S. courts last year alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold,
silver, platinum and palladium prices, plus precious metals
derivatives, during the daily precious metals fixes.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)