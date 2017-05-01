版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 23:26 BJT

UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in U.S. treasuries probe -Bloomberg

May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The banks include UBS Group AG, BNP Paribas SA and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2p1i268) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
