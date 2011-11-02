U.S. credit unions boosted by anti-bank campaign

* Credit unions say business up about five-fold
* Bank of America fee change came too late - protester
* Campaign coincides with Occupy Wall Street movement
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Tens of thousands of Americans
are closing bank accounts and moving their money to credit
unions in a Facebook campaign that has gathered momentum from
anti-Wall Street protests, an industry group says.
The month-long campaign started by Los Angeles gallery
owner Kristen Christian, 27, will culminate on Saturday with
Bank Transfer Day. Some credit unions say they are already
seeing five times their normal daily new account business.
"I was tired ... of the fee increases, tired of not being
able to access my money when I needed to, tired of my funds
being used to fund lavish executive vacations and the
acquisition of failing assets," Christian said. "I've been
shocked at how many people have stood up alongside me."
Protesters claimed a victory on Tuesday when Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), the second-biggest U.S. bank, scrapped
plans for a $5 monthly debit card fee. [ID:nN1E79U19Q]
But Christian said it was "too little, too late."
Credit unions are not-for-profit co-operatives. They often
offer better interest rates and lower fees, according to the
National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an independent
federal agency that regulates the sector.
Some 91 million people have U.S. credit unions accounts
worth almost $1 trillion, NCUA said. About one million people a
year open an account with a credit union, it said.
Bill Cheney, head of the Credit Union National Association,
which represents America's 7,400 credit unions, said during the
past month credit unions saw huge demand for new accounts,
numbering at least in the "tens of thousands."
Some credit unions will have longer opening hours on
Saturday to accommodate customers, he said, adding that people
were not making the change quietly.
"With social media ... when people are making the switch
they are talking about it," he said.
Retired Army Major Claudia Jefferson, 45, an avid Twitter
user from Atlanta tweeted about her plans to close her account
with Bank of America before Saturday.
"I stand with other Americans when I say, we have had
enough," Jefferson told Reuters, calling higher bank fees an
insult after the 2008 bank bailouts. "We are sick and tired."
Seattle resident Patricia Scott, 61, also made the switch
and tweeted. Scott said her decision was driven by "the (home
mortgage) foreclosure mess and the bank fees going up."
"On principle I just no longer wish to support this type of
industry," Scott said in an interview.
Bank Transfer Day follows Move Your Money, a project begun
in 2009 by Arianna Huffington encouraging people to take money
out of "too big to fail" banks which says more than four
million accounts have moved from the big banks since it began.
Bank Transfer Day coincides with the Occupy Wall Street
(OWS) movement, which began on Sept. 17 when protesters set up
camp in a New York park, sparking demonstrations and so-called
occupations globally. Christian says Bank Transfer Day was not
inspired by OWS and does not endorse the protests.
OWS protesters are upset that banks received billions of
dollars in bailouts in 2008 while average Americans are still
suffering in a tough economy. The protesters also believe the
richest 1 percent of Americans do not pay enough taxes.
A couple of dozen protesters were arrested for trespassing
in New York last month at a Citibank (C.N) during an OWS march.
They said they were simply trying to close their accounts.
Citibank was not immediately available for comment on
whether it might close branches normally open on Saturday.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America declined comment.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said there no
plans to close branches scheduled to open on Saturday.
