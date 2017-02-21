Wall Street challenges U.S. regulator over proposed commodities rule

Feb 21 Wall Street is pushing back against a
proposed rule to force U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to hold more capital against investments in commodities,
placing what some see as an overly restrictive limit on banks'
ties to the sector.
In a comment letter filed late on Friday and not yet made
public, the industry argues the proposed rule would hurt the
economy, and that fears about environmental risks from physical
commodities activities are overblown.
The U.S. Federal Reserve handed down the proposal in
September, after a public backlash stemming from the belief that
big banks’ involvement in commodities markets hurt consumers by
driving up prices.
The comment letter, filed by the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association and the Institution of
International Bankers and seen by Reuters, comes as big banks
face an uncertain future in Washington. Even though President
Donald Trump has said he favors deregulation and has hired
several Wall Street executives as advisers, it is unclear how he
or the new Congress will approach various rules.
Apart from Goldman Sachs, few banks have large exposure to
physical commodities any longer. At one time, it was a big and
lucrative business for both Goldman and Morgan Stanley,
due to a quirk in their regulatory structure. Other banks,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co, eventually plunged into
the business as well, but exited as global capital requirements
got more onerous, making such investments too costly to
maintain.
The Fed’s proposed rule would formalize and increase those
standards, imposing what it has called a 1,250 percent risk
weighting on banks that own, trade and move physical
commodities. Among other measures, $1 in capital would need to
be held for every $1 investment, the regulator's highest charge
for the riskiest investments.
The rule could potentially force banks to withdraw from the
commodities business altogether, because such capital charges
would severely depress returns.
In its proposal, the Fed said new measures would shield
banks and the broader financial system from a costly mishap like
the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Advocates say the rule is also needed to help mitigate commodity
price fluctuations and social conflicts that arise from
commodity-related activities.
In the letter filed on Friday, the bank-affiliated groups
said the rule would hurt “competition, end users, the liquidity
of commodities markets ... and thus the real economy." A number
of utility and power companies, including Calpine Corp,
have also cited liquidity and price concerns.
Big banks have been using similar arguments in lobbying to
roll back existing rules, including the Volcker rule limiting
risky, speculative trading and the Durbin rule, which caps the
fees they can charge retailers for processing debit card
transactions.
Industry sources say the fight against the Fed’s proposal is
more about regaining a competitive edge than protecting an
existing source of revenue.
Between 2007 and 2009, commodities trading accounted for as
much as one-fifth of revenue for Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs.
But over the past five years, Morgan Stanley has decreased
its physical commodity assets to $179 million from $9.7 billion.
Goldman Sachs has shed much of its energy infrastructure as
well, though it is still a major trader of fossil fuels, trading
more natural gas than both Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil
Corp in certain quarters, according to Natural Gas
Intelligence.
As regulated banks have scaled back, specialists like
Glencore Plc, Vitol Group and Mercuria Energy Group
have gained ground.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Lauren
LaCapra and Tom Brown)