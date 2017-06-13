Financial rule review aimed at helping economy, not banks -U.S. Treasury adviser

| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 A U.S. Treasury Department
plan for reworking financial rules would reduce regulatory
overlap and help the economy, the official tasked with drawing
up the proposal said, rebutting criticism from Democratic
lawmakers that the effort was aimed at boosting bank profits.
Craig Phillips, counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin, said on Tuesday that while banks had given a warm
welcome to the many policy recommendations in a 148-page report
released on Monday, the proposed changes were not issued with
the goal of aiding Wall Street.
"This is not a plan to help banks," he said at a financial
industry conference in Washington. "Our goal is to guide a
regulatory path that helps banks better serve their customers
without putting taxpayers at risk or lowering the standards that
are appropriate."
U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, is pushing for
deregulation across the federal government.
Banking lobbyists and executives in Washington praised the
Treasury Department report for its roughly 100 recommendations
to streamline, relax or remove a range of the government's
regulatory powers to police Wall Street.
"The report is basically our entire wish list," said one
banking lobbyist who asked not to be named.
Financial trade organizations called the report a
much-needed reconsideration of rules put in place following the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The report earned scorn, however, from advocates for tougher
rules, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who said on Monday it
catered too much to Wall Street demands at the expense of
consumers.
Phillips, a former executive at BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, said the plan was aimed at
simplifying rules to ensure financial institutions can generate
as much economic activity as possible.
"There's overlap, there's duplication, there's confusion,"
he said of the current regulatory load.
As an example, Phillips questioned the need for two
regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, to conduct parallel
probes into Wells Fargo & Co following a recent sales
practices scandal.
The Treasury Department did not go into detail in terms of
implementing key aspects of the report, such as how to change
the $50 billion asset threshold for when banks face tougher
regulation.
Banks above that $50 billion level are subject to heightened
regulations including the requirement they submit "living wills"
to regulators and pass stress tests on their portfolios.
But Phillips indicated the Treasury is open to major
changes, suggesting an asset threshold as high as $500 billion,
or one that emphasizes risk and complexity over size.
He also said the Treasury would release three more reports
in the coming months recommending regulatory changes, aimed at
capital markets, asset managers, insurance and fintech. The
reports will likely come sometime in September, he added.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Olivia Oran; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)