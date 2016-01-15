WRAPUP 1-Citigroup, Wells Fargo gird for loan losses as oil price dives

* Citigroup's Q4 net income $3.34 bln vs year-ago $344 mln
* Wells Fargo's 4th qtr net profit slips 0.8 pct
* Wells overtakes Citi as third-biggest U.S. bank
* Citigroup shares fall nearly 8 pct
* Goldman, Morgan Stanley, B of A to post results next week
By Sweta Singh and Sruthi Shankar
Jan 15 U.S. banks stockpiled their defenses
against rising loan losses on Friday as oil prices dived below
$30 a barrel and global equity markets fell sharply.
Wells Fargo & Co raised provisions against soured
assets by more than 70 percent, nearly half of them for oil and
gas loans, to ensure it is covered should prices stay at current
levels for the rest of the year. The move helped drive a dip in
fourth-quarter net profit.
The San Francisco-based bank, a major lender to the U.S.
energy industry, said it and other banks were talking to
borrowers, including production companies and oil services
firms, about how to navigate the crunch.
"We are all being appropriately tough to make sure that we
protect the interests of the bank," John Shrewsbury, the bank's
chief financial officer, told analysts. "We are working with
each customer to help them to work through this. It does not do
us any good to accelerate an issue or to end up as the holder of
a number of oil leases."
Citigroup Inc set aside $250 million to cover losses
related to its energy portfolio but said if the price of oil
were to drop to $25 for a sustained period, it would have to
double the amount of overall provisions it has pencilled in at
$600 million for the first half of this year.
The oil price rout has dominated the start of
U.S. bank earnings season despite energy loans accounting for
3.4 percent or less of the major banks' portfolios, according to
analysts at Barclays bank.
SUBDUED REVENUE GROWTH
Bank bosses sought to reassure investors that the pain was
so far restricted to the energy sector and there was still
demand for car loans, mortgages and commercial real estate and
that customers are making loan payments as regularly as ever.
JP Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
said he did not expect losses on the bank's oil and gas loans to
accelerate with the pace and severity that the decline in oil
market prices might suggest.
But the turmoil has pared back market expectations on how
often the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates this year, which
would lift bank profits. The December Fed funds futures contract
was pricing in just one increase on Friday.
Revenue growth remains subdued for U.S. banks. The major
banks that have so far turned a net profit - Citigroup and JP
Morgan - have done so through cost cutting and lower legal bills
as the number of crisis-era misconduct cases abates.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, however, delivered a blast
from the past this week when it said it had reached a $5 billion
agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and other
authorities to settle claims it misled mortgage bond investors
during the crisis.
Goldman said the deal would cut fourth-quarter earnings by
about $1.5 billion. Analysts have now tapered their expectations
for Goldman's net income per share to $3.30 from $3.71
previously according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Goldman is expected to report fourth-quarter results next
Wednesday.
GAINS AND EXPENSES
Citigroup reported its biggest full-year earnings in nearly
a decade on Friday as its strategy of pulling back from
countries and businesses yielded returns.
But the bank's shares slid as much as 7.8 percent on Friday
as investors fretted about its exposure to emerging markets,
including Latin America and Asia, and puzzled about how to
separate its core performance given an array of unusual gains
and expenses.
"It is almost impossible to specify what the 'true'
operating results were," Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, who
rates the stock "outperform," said in an initial note to
clients.
Citi's pullback contrasts with Wells Fargo's strategy of
buying assets and building deposits to drive growth. Wells
overtook Citi as the third-largest U.S. bank by assets with its
results.
Wells' shares were down nearly 4 percent on Friday
afternoon.
The outlook for trading desks will take center stage next
week when Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
report results, in addition to Goldman Sachs.
Quarterly trading revenue from stock trading, which Citi is
emphasizing, rose 29 percent in the fourth quarter from a year
ago but was down 39 percent from the third quarter. Revenue from
fixed income trading rose 7 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year ago and fell 14 percent from the third quarter.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and
David Henry and Dan Freed in New York; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Matthew Lewis)