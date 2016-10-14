WRAPUP 2-Sales scandal costs Wells Fargo; JPMorgan and Citi please Wall St

(Adds comment from new Wells CEO, analyst; adds Ohio suspending
* Wells CEO says things could worsen before getting better
* Ohio suspends business relationship with Wells
* JPMorgan says momentum has "somewhat continued" in 4th qtr
* Citigroup beats views as trading revenue surges
By David Henry and Dan Freed
NEW YORK, Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase and
Citigroup trounced third-quarter estimates on Friday on a
sharp rebound in trading revenues while Wells Fargo & Co
barely beat expectations as a sales scandal engulfed the bank.
Wells Fargo is under pressure to keep its profit engine
humming while dismantling the aggressive sales culture at the
heart of its woes, since unlike JPMorgan and Citigroup it does
not have a big trading arm.
"We're prepared for things to get worse before they get
better," Chief Executive Tim Sloan, who took over as boss on
Wednesday after John Stumpf, the bank's veteran leader,
announced he was leaving amid a public furor over the scandal.
Revelations that Wells' branch staff had opened as many as 2
million accounts without customers' knowledge to meet internal
sales targets has shattered the bank's folksy image.
Once a Wall Street darling for its ability to sell multiple
products to individual customers, Wells Fargo said on Friday
that new account openings had dropped sharply.
New consumer checking accounts were 30 percent lower than in
August, and applications for consumer credit cards fell 30
percent in September from the prior month.
Wells Fargo's staff are in a period of flux after the bank
scrapped sales targets for branches last month and in a note
following Sloan's presentation, Brian Kleinhanzl, an analyst at
KBW, said, "Management doesn't know what the consumer bank will
look like in the future."
The bank has said the scandal will minimally affect its
wealth management business and was unlikely to alter its plans
to return capital to shareholders.
On Friday, the state of Ohio joined a growing list of
municipalities to suspend business relationships with Wells
Fargo. The bank makes less than 1 percent of its revenue from
working with local governments but Ohio's decision is a blow,
coming days after Stumpf, a lightning rod for much of the
criticism around the scandal, had departed.
Sloan must navigate federal and state investigations in
coming months. The scandal has renewed left-leaning lawmakers'
attacks on Wall Street and bolstered their mission to introduce
stricter oversight.
JPMORGAN MOMENTUM CONTINUES
While Wells Fargo's overall profit dropped for a fourth
straight quarter, net income in the third quarter topped
estimates, helped in part by lower-than-expected loan-loss
provisions.
JPMorgan and Citi also beat expectations as bond trading
roared back in the third quarter, boosted by Brexit-inspired
volatility along with changing expectations for monetary policy
in the United States, Europe and Japan as well as money market
reforms.
Banks got a fillip from a rise in the London interbank
offered rate, which moved to a seven-year high during the
quarter as U.S. money market funds scaled back holdings of
short-term bank debt in advance of new U.S. regulations.
JPMorgan's chief financial officer, Marianne Lake, said the
fourth quarter so far is showing positive signs.
"The momentum that I just characterized as fairly broad and
fairly consistent across the (third) quarter, has somewhat
continued so far," she told journalists.
JPMorgan's after-tax income dropped 7.6 percent after
recording a tax expense, compared with a rare tax benefit of
$2.2 billion a year earlier. But revenues and profits both
topped analysts' estimates.
Citigroup, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat
expectations for third-quarter net profit after trading revenue
surged 35 percent.
While net income fell 11 percent to $1.24 per share, it
exceeded the average estimate of $1.16 per share. Total adjusted
revenue fell 4 percent to $17.76 billion, but beat the average
estimate of $17.36 billion.
The strong trading performance helped U.S. financial stocks
snap a three-day losing streak, with markets-focused bank shares
such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley up 2
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, ahead of their results
next week.
Citigroup was up over 0.8 percent in late trade after
earlier rising as much as 3 percent. JPMorgan tipped into
negative territory after earlier gaining as much as 2 percent.
Wells Fargo was up 0.25 percent. The S&P financial index
gained 0.85 percent.
The British government's tougher line on immigration in the
wake of the Brexit vote has bankers preparing for a scenario in
which London loses access to the single market, meaning they
would have to move parts of their operations elsewhere in
Europe.
"As a result, we will be starting to build out technology
systems and operations in Europe," JPMorgan's Lake said.
