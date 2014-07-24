RPT-FEATURE-Bank settlements create windfall for US, and wrangling over how it is spent

(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Karen Freifeld and Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. authorities' $8.9 billion
settlement last month with French bank BNP Paribas for sanctions
busting will pay for New York cops to get live computer feeds of
street crime and for new carpets in the offices of prosecutors,
among many other things.
In the past few months, American regulators and prosecutors
have forced some of the world's largest banks to pay massive
fines for everything from breaching U.S. sanctions to alleged
mortgage abuse and illegal tax schemes.
Now the question is what the U.S. is going to do with all
the cash. In some places - particularly New York state - that is
leading to ugly wrangling over how to spend it.
Some of the $18.5 billion in penalties U.S. authorities have
levied on banks since May was already earmarked in settlement
papers for specific purposes, such as principal forgiveness on
struggling homeowners' mortgages.
But a lot is not allocated for anything in particular,
raising many questions. One is whether there should be clearer
standards for how such money is used by a maze of state and
federal authorities. Another is whether the money has distorted
incentives for officials.
One former prosecutor, who did not want to be identified,
said the ability to use the money for broad purposes could
motivate officials to demand higher settlements.
The authorities dismiss that notion. "That's nonsense," said
Matthew Anderson, a spokesman for New York banking regulator
Benjamin Lawsky, whose office has been a major player in recent
settlements. "If they don't want to face penalties, they
shouldn't break the law by financially supporting regimes
involved in terrorism and genocide."
MAZE OF MONEY
Since May, Credit Suisse has coughed up $2.6
billion for helping Americans evade taxes, BNP agreed
to pay $8.9 billion for violating U.S. sanctions laws, and
Citigroup last week agreed to pay $7 billion to resolve
claims it misled investors about shoddy mortgage-backed
securities.
The majority of the money will go straight to the Treasury
Department's general fund, where it will help the U.S. pay its
bills. The specifics of that spending are virtually impossible
to track.
But other federal authorities still have some of the cash to
play with. For example, the Justice Department will get a 3
percent management fee - about $6 million - from the Citigroup
deal for collecting the settlement money on behalf of another
agency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The department
didn't return a request for comment on how it would spend the
money. It has used similar fees from a settlement with JPMorgan
to pay for more lawyers to work on other mortgage securities
cases.
Also, most of the federal portion of the BNP deal - about
$3.8 billion - will be swept into the Treasury and Justice
Departments' asset forfeiture funds, where the cash will join
seized proceeds from other criminal ventures.
By statute, such money is used to support asset forfeiture
operations around the country, and state and local law
enforcement bodies can apply for funds. The requests can include
everything from money for expert witness fees to the costs of
drug evidence storage.
New York authorities are getting some $5 billion from the
settlements, far more money than other states, thanks to the
roles its officials have played in the investigations and
negotiations. New York prosecutors started the investigation
that led to BNP and other foreign banks, and the state banking
regulator has leverage from its authority to revoke the banks'
licenses to operate in the state.
The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance plans
to use part of the $448 million it will keep from the BNP
settlement on technology investments for the city's police,
including feeds from camera networks around the city. Once the
fiber is laid, police will have the potential to retrieve video
of, say, a suspect after an emergency call comes in.
Vance is also considering using the money for an illegal-gun
market study, to improve safety in public housing in the city,
and for upgrades to the law enforcement agency's decrepit office
space, where carpeting in some areas dates to the 1980s.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo
said some of the projects have the ability to "transform" the
criminal justice system.
'EXTREMELY CONFUSING'
About $4 billion from the recent settlements is destined for
the New York state general fund and has already set off
politicians, community activists and government officials who
have all been lining up competing proposals for next year's
budget negotiations.
"There are huge question marks here and no transparency,"
said Bennett Gershman, an expert on prosecutorial ethics who is
a professor at New York's Pace Law School.
He said the discretion given to authorities on how to use
the cash creates opportunities for abuse.
There have already been some unseemly struggles in New York
in recent years.
In 2009, then New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg accused
then Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau of
maintaining secret bank accounts amid a fight over whether the
city was getting its fair share of big settlements.
A similar feud developed between New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman and the state's Governor Andrew Cuomo over
last year's $13 billion mortgage-related settlement against
JPMorgan.
Cuomo accused Schneiderman of having too much power over how
to spend the $613 million obtained by the attorney general.
Cuomo himself previously had used such power over settlement
monies when he held the attorney general's job from 2007-2010.
Cuomo managed to get legislation passed in the state capital
Albany earlier this year requiring certain settlement cash to be
deposited into the state's general fund, which the governor and
legislators control.
Some budget watchers are already cautioning politicians
against making frivolous election-year promises that commit the
latest windfall to paying for operating costs, funding pet
projects, or for tax giveaways that could be hard to reverse.
Cuomo' is committed to a tax cutting agenda. His office
declined to comment on uses of the money.
Republicans in the state Senate want to use some of the
money for tax rebates for homeowners. They would also use it to
scrap a $500 million tax on utilities and phase out a $1.3
billion payroll tax that funds the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority.
Robert Astorino, the Republican challenger to Cuomo, a
Democrat, in November's election, wants funds to help replace
the aging Tappan Zee Bridge that spans the Hudson River north of
New York City.
Budget expert Elizabeth Lynham, of New York's Citizens
Budget Commission, would like the state to use the money to
retire debt or reduce state liabilities, such as pension or
retiree health costs.
"The reason Albany's finances are at best stretched thin or
completely out of whack is because of the feeding frenzy that
occurs when money appears like manna from heaven," said Blair
Horner, legislative director at the New York Public Interest
Resource Group.
Often money from settlements has been used for general
budget purposes even though it may have been targeted more
specifically. For years, U.S. states have found ways to divert
some of the $200 billion tobacco companies agreed in 1998 to pay
over 25 years away from smoking and other health programs.
Similarly, some of the money from a national foreclosure
settlement stemming from the 2008 financial crisis was used by
the states to balance budgets and other projects rather than to
help people hit by foreclosures.
This can store up financial trouble if authorities and
others get too reliant on the money and then the spigot stops
flowing as fast, leaving a budget hole or program that must be
maintained.
Robert Hockett, professor of financial law at Cornell Law
School in Ithaca, New York, said it was important for the money
to go first to victims of any fraud that led to the settlements
rather than to those who have influence over politicians. "We
don't want it to be treated as a bonanza," Hockett said.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Edward Krudy and Aruna
Viswanatha; Editing by Karey Van Hall, Martin Howell)