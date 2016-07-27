CORRECTED-Fast growth, dating services come between Sofi and bank license -CEO

(Corrects dateline and third paragraph to reflect that the FDIC
does not issue licenses. The FDIC provides insurance.)
By Dan Freed
July 27 Online lender Social Finance Inc is
unlikely to seek a banking license because its fast growth and
involvement in unorthodox activities like dating services would
make it hard to win approval from regulators, according to its
chief executive.
"It's not a viable solution for us to be a bank," CEO Mike
Cagney said on a conference call hosted by Goldman Sachs
analysts on Tuesday.
Known as SoFi, the company is growing at a pace the U.S.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would view as too fast,
Cagney said. Entities that want to become banks need FDIC
approval since it provides deposit insurance.
SoFi has doubled its business every year and expects to
continue that trend in its core lending business over the next
two years. "That's a growth trajectory that the FDIC
traditionally hasn't been comfortable with," Cagney said.
FDIC spokesman David Barr declined to comment.
SoFi started out as a company that refinances student loans.
But more recently it has been diving into a variety of financial
services businesses, ranging from mortgages to an in-house hedge
fund. Since it caters to younger consumers, it also has
marketing tactics that are not commonly found at traditional
brick-and-mortar lenders.
For instance, it hosts cocktail parties and singles meetups
for its customers and is working on a meeting and dating app.
Those types of activities are "critical to brand," but "wouldn't
be functional within a bank holding company," Cagney said.
SoFi underwrites about $1 billion per month in loans, making
it the largest non-bank unsecured lender in the United States,
he said. The company has touted the idea of a "bankless world,"
but still wants to offer products like deposit accounts and
credit and debit cards that might eventually require it to get a
bank license.
The idea of becoming an industrial loan corporation, which
was used in the past by companies like General Electric Co's
GE Capital, is attractive, Cagney said. But he added that
a more likely option would be a partnership with another
financial firm that could provide "functional transactional
capability" while SoFi controlled "the user experience."
He mentioned Serve, a prepaid debit card offered by American
Express Co, as one example.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Dan
Grebler)