UPDATE 2-Citigroup boosts buybacks, dividends beyond Wall St expectations

NEW YORK, June 28 Citigroup Inc has been
granted permission to return nearly $19 billion of capital to
shareholders after passing a tough regulatory test, a
long-awaited victory for investors and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Corbat.
Citigroup, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, on
Wednesday said it plans to repurchase up to $15.6 billion of
common stock over the next year and double its quarterly
dividend to 32 cents per share, bringing total payouts to $18.9
billion.
The total payout is 54 percent more than the Fed allowed
last year and about 1.25 times the profits that analysts expect
Citigroup to earn over the next four quarters. Analysts had
expected Citigroup would win the right to increase payouts to
roughly 1.12 percent of annual profits.
Citigroup announced the details after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said the 34 biggest U.S. banks had passed the second
component of its annual stress test, and would therefore be able
to put capital to work in ways other than fortifying their
balance sheets.
This year's test was an especially crucial rite of passage
for Citi, whose shareholders have been keen to see management
buy back shares that had been underperforming rivals.
Citigroup shares were up 2.3 percent in after-hours trading
at $66.68, compared with a stated net worth of $65.94 per share
as of March 31.
"For some time, we have retained a significant amount of
capital in excess of what is needed to prudently operate and
invest in the firm," Corbat said in a statement. Now, he said,
the bank can begin "returning a higher level of that capital to
our shareholders and improving Citi’s overall returns."
"This is another stepping stone in the recovery of
Citigroup" from losses in the financial crisis, said Peter
Nerby, a senior bank analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
Citigroup took three bailout infusions from the government in
2008 and 2009.
While trimming Citigroup's capital cushion favors
stockholders, Nerby said, scrutiny from years of stress tests
has left the bank stronger for bondholders.
Citigroup built excess capital through additions from net
income and by shedding assets that required capital support.
Under Corbat, Citigroup has sold an assortment of ill-fitting
assets and pulled out of about 20 consumer markets.
Yet the shrinking has discouraged some investors who doubt
whether Citigroup's remaining businesses will produce the higher
profits needed to keep funding bigger payouts.
Bank analyst David Hendler of Viola Risk Advisors said if
Citigroup continues to shrink, shareholders will not be
satisfied for more than another year or two of Citigroup paying
out more capital than it earns.
"You have to have an operating profile that allows you to
maintain your capital and do shareholder payouts," he said.
"They don't really have that. The visibility of growth engines
at Citi is de minimis."
