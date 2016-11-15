UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve says will be more open about 'stress tests' -GAO report

(Adds detail, Hensarling comment)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The Federal Reserve will be
more open with Wall Street about how it conducts its annual
"stress tests" of the largest U.S. banks, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
The Fed made the promise at the conclusion of an
independent, two-year study of how the central bank examines a
few dozen of the largest firms on Wall Street.
Specifically, the Fed promised to be more open about "the
qualitative assessment process (and) detailing its reasons for
decisions to object to specific firms' capital plans," the
central bank said in a letter to the Government Accountability
Office.
Banks with more than $50 billion in assets must submit to
the Fed review. Among the 33 lenders that must satisfy the Fed
each year are firms like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman
Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co.
Rep. Jeb Hensarling, the chairman of the House Financial
Services Committee, said the Fed was too opaque and called for
major reforms.
"The GAO report confirms the secrecy surrounding the stress
tests makes it almost impossible to measure the effectiveness of
the Fed's regulatory oversight or the integrity of the tests'
findings," the Texas Republican said in a statement.
Although the GAO findings are non-binding, they could exert
some influence on an impending debate about whether financial
regulations are unduly costly.
President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to ease
federal regulations.
A copy of the GAO report can be found here: www.gao.gov/products/GAO-17-48
