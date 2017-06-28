UPDATE 2-Fed gives big U.S. banks a green light for buyback, dividend plans

(Adds details on supplemental leverage ratio, individual banks)
By Pete Schroeder and David Henry
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 28 The Federal Reserve
has approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra
capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond
being a cushion against catastrophe.
On Wednesday, the Fed said those lenders, including
household names like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of
America Corp, had passed the second, tougher part of its
annual stress test. The results showed that many have not only
built up adequate capital buffers, but improved risk management
procedures as well.
One bank, Capital One Financial Corp, must resubmit
its scheme by year-end, though the Fed is still allowing it to
go forward with its capital plan in the meantime.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is acting as regulatory lead
for the U.S. central bank, said the process "has motivated all
of the largest banks to achieve healthy capital levels and most
to substantially improve their capital planning processes."
Altogether, banks that went through the tests will be able
to pay out 100 percent of their projected net income over the
next four quarters, compared with 65 percent after last year’s
results, a senior Fed official said. It would be the first time
since the 2008 financial crisis that banks return at least as
much money to shareholders as they produce in annual profit.
The verdict marks a significant victory for the banking
industry, which has worked for years to regain its stature. The
green light could also serve as a watershed moment for Wall
Street, which is eager to get a lighter regulatory touch from
policymakers in Washington.
After the Fed's announcement, banks began to release details
on how they plan to use their extra capital. Apart from Capital
One, bank stocks rose in after-hours trading.
Citigroup Inc won a particularly notable victory,
gaining permission to return nearly $19 billion to shareholders,
or about 125 percent of projected earnings over the next four
quarters - a big bump from last year, and more than analysts had
expected.
Capital One must resubmit plans because it did not
appropriately account for risks in "one of its most material
businesses," the Fed said. Concerns centered around internal
controls and whether senior management and the bank’s board of
directors would be informed about problems in a timely and
appropriate way, the Fed official said.
The Fed did not identify which business was ill-prepared.
Capital One's most significant business is credit card lending.
It has also built up a presence in auto lending. Both areas have
been flagged by bankers and analysts as showing signs of
weakness lately.
Capital One has until year-end to deliver an improved
submission. In the interim, the bank can go ahead with its plan
to repurchase up to $1.85 billion worth of stock, but the Fed
can still object if the problems are not fixed.
Capital One had already reduced its capital request after
the first set of stress-test results was released last week.
American Express Co had also resubmitted a plan with
reduced requests, which was approved.
Other big banks, including Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, also cleared
the Fed's bar, and most issued press releases detailing big
increases in shareholder payouts.
In a twist, Bank of America's planned dividend hike could
lead Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to convert
a large preferred stake into common stock, which would turn it
into the bank's largest shareholder.
This year was the first time all banks undergoing stress
tests passed, although it was also the first time most were
excluded from the "qualitative" component that Capital One
failed. Only 13 of the 34 lenders were subject to that part,
which bankers have criticized as being too opaque and
subjective.
In response to those complaints, the Fed has now started to
give banks more specific details on why they fail or where they
need to improve, even if they sail through the tests.
To offer clarity to the public, the Fed also cited examples
of where unnamed banks had stumbled in the past.
For instance, one lender failed the qualitative component in
a prior year because senior management had told the board of
directors and the Fed that a problem related to capital planning
had been solved when it had not. Another management team had
relied too heavily on experiences during the financial crisis,
even though the bank's business and risk profile had changed
dramatically since then.
Although all the banks passed, some came close to missing a
key financial hurdle known as the supplementary leverage ratio
in the toughest part of the exam. That metric fell to as low as
3.1 percent at Goldman Sachs, just above the required minimum of
3 percent. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and State Street Corp
also reported ratios below 4 percent.
The ratio's requirements are not fully phased in, but the
minimum is slated to move even higher over time. Wall Street has
slammed the capital rule as overly burdensome, and it is being
watched closely for change as part of the broader deregulation
push in Washington.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington and David Henry in
New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Leslie
Adler and Phil Berlowitz)