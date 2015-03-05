UPDATE 3-U.S. banks pass Fed capital test, trading books hurt

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Douwe Miedema and David Henry
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 5 All 31 U.S. banks
passed a test of how they would do in a next economic crisis,
the Federal Reserve said on Thursday, but those with large
trading books came out weak because of new elements in the
check-up.
The Fed had assumed a surge in corporate defaults in the
toughest hypothetical scenario to test banks' resilience, which
it said hit banks with large capital market activities.
All 31 banks tested stayed above the 5 percent minimum for
top-tier capital. But Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs
, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase & Co
were among the five banks with the lowest readings.
The results come ahead of the publication of the second
stage of the so-called stress tests next week, in which the Fed
says whether banks can go ahead with planned increases in
shareholder pay-outs such as dividends.(For a graphic, see tinyurl.com/m7pv9wo)
In that second stage of the exercise, the Fed uses
qualitative criteria to assess how well banks manage their risk.
The U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander
are expected to fail at that stage.
Zions Bancorp had the lowest reading, coming in at
5.1 percent in the simulation, which included a 25 percent drop
in home prices and a stock market drop of nearly 60 percent.
Last year, the bank fell just short of the 5 percent mark.
Next week's review takes a look under the hood of the banks,
which Wall Street critics say are "too large to manage", by
scrutinizing whether managers are in truly in control of their
firms. And the test is becoming tougher each year.
Global regulators have forced banks to borrow less to fund
their business after the crisis, and the stress tests are
increasingly becoming an important instrument for the Fed to
test the industry's resilience.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bernard Orr)