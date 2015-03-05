U.S. banks all pass capital hurdle in Fed stress test

| WASHINGTON, March 5
WASHINGTON, March 5 All 31 U.S. banks passed a 5
percent minimum hurdle for top-tier capital in an annual health
check by the Federal Reserve, the central bank said on Thursday,
as the industry continues to rebuild buffers after the crisis.
Zions Bancorp came in at 5.1 percent in a model run
of a severe crisis that included a 25 percent drop in home
prices and a stock market drop of nearly 60 percent. Last year,
the bank fell just short of the mark.
The results come ahead of the publication of the second
stage of the so-called stress tests next week, in which the Fed
says whether banks can go ahead with planned increases in
shareholder pay-outs such as dividends.
In that second stage of the exercise, the Fed uses
qualitative criteria to assess how well banks manage their risk.
The U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander
are expected to fail at that stage.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bernard Orr)