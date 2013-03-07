版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 06:55 BJT

Citigroup asks to spend $1.2 billion on stock buybacks

NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it had asked the Federal Reserve for permission to spend $1.2 billion to buy back its own stock through next March but had not asked to raise its quarterly dividend.

The company announced the moves after the Federal Reserve released results of its stress test of bank capital and showed Citigroup scoring better than a year ago.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐