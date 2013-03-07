All but one major U.S. bank passes Fed's stress test

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. banks have enough capital to withstand a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday, with all but one major bank passing the regulator's annual health check.
All 18 participating lenders except for Ally Financial - government-owned after being rescued during the financial crisis - met the minimum capital hurdle of a 5 percent capital buffer, in the Fed's "stress test."
"The nation's largest bank holding companies ... are collectively in a much stronger capital position than before the financial crisis," the Fed said in a statement.
The 18 banks' aggregate so-called tier 1 common capital gauge would hit a low of 7.4 percent under the hypothetical stress scenario. That was much better than an actual 5.6 percent at the end of 2008, the Fed said.
The stress scenario included a peak unemployment rate of 12.1 percent, a drop in equity prices of more than 50 percent, a decline in housing prices of more than 20 percent and a sharp market shock for the largest trading firms.
"Projected losses at the 18 bank holding companies would total $462 billion during the nine quarters of the hypothetical stress scenario," the Fed said in its release.
Two Wall Street banks, Morgan Stanley at 5.7 percent and Goldman Sachs at 5.8 percent, showed the two lowest outcomes above the 5 percent threshold. They were followed by JPMorgan at 6.3 percent.
At 1.5 percent, Ally Financial was the only bank missing the 5 percent target. Formerly known as GMAC, Ally is 74 percent-owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series of bailouts during the financial crisis.
The Fed's annual stress tests were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and are partly meant to determine whether banks can start returning money to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks.
Unlike last year, this first batch of results does not look at the impact of any such payouts. The Fed's 2012 rejection of a dividend boost by Citigroup sent its shares tumbling.
To avoid a similar debacle, the Fed is giving banks 48 hours to tweak any capital plans they may have.
Next week, the Fed will publish the second phase of stress test results, this time with the proposed capital action.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.