REFILE-U.S. consumer agency slams student loan servicers, eyes reforms

(Corrects typographical error in 9th paragraph)
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. consumer watchdog
reported widespread failures in the servicing of student loans
on Tuesday and urged new rules to protect borrowers.
Among the problems cited by the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau: inaccurate loan statements; refinancing
delays that kept borrowers in high-rate loans; lost payments;
and surprise late fees.
"With one out of four student loan borrowers struggling to
repay their loans or already in default, cleaning up the
servicing market is critical," Richard Cordray, director of the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said in a statement.
The problems with loan-servicing practices can make it
harder for students to repay loans, raise costs and drive some
borrowers into default, the bureau said.
Student loans are the second-largest U.S. consumer debt
market, which has more than doubled from less than $600 billion
in 2006 to more than $1.2 trillion currently, the bureau said.
Companies that service loans are often different than the
lender. They manage accounts, process payments and communicate
with the borrowers, who have no control over which company
services their loan, it said.
The CFPB worked with the Treasury and Education departments
on recommendations for reforming the loan-servicing market.
The recommendations include creating consistent,
industry-wide standards for the market, holding servicers
accountable if they break the law and providing clear, timely
information on repayment options or alternative payment plans.
The report identified problems that occurred when loan
servicers changed. More than 10 million borrowers had their
servicers change in the last five years, resulting in lost
payments, unexpected late fees and other issues for some.
The bureau has grappled with student loan servicing
problems. In July, the banking arm of Discover Financial
Services agreed to pay $18.5 million in consumer refunds
and penalties to settle allegations of illegal practices tied to
its student loan servicing business.
The CFPB said Discover Bank overstated the minimum amounts
due on billing statements and took unfair actions in debt
collection, such as calling borrowers early in the morning or
late at night.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve
Trousdale)