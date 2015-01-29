Democratic lawmakers seek swaps data from JPMorgan, other banks

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Two U.S. Democratic lawmakers
on Thursday asked giant banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co
to explain how they will manage swaps trading activities
after lawmakers weakened rules for those operations at the end
of 2014.
The U.S. Congress in December scaled back a portion of the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law that would have forced
banks to spin off much of their swaps trading into new units
separate from their traditional deposit-taking businesses.
The request to the chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc was issued by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who
last year led Democratic opposition to removing the swaps rule,
and Representative Elijah Cummings, also a Democrat.
The measure to weaken the swaps rules passed as part of a
federal government spending package despite strenuous opposition
from Warren and others.
Warren, from Massachusetts, and Cummings, of Maryland, on
Thursday asked the four banks for the total values of both their
derivatives businesses and any swaps they would have been
required to "push out" before the rules changed.
"The omnibus bill passed after intense lobbying from the
financial industry," the lawmakers wrote, referring to the
spending bill.
The letters, which were posted online, asked for a briefing
from the bank CEOs by Feb. 19. They also requested copies of any
requests to regulators for more time to push out swaps activity
and asked how the banks would now decide which trades to make.
The lawmakers said the four banks they wrote to had more
than 90 percent of bank-held derivatives contracts.
Cummings, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives'
government oversight panel and Warren, the top Democrat on a
subcommittee of the Senate Banking Committee, have worked
together before on financial services issues.
Warren, a longtime backer of tougher regulation of Wall
Street, has argued that the swaps rule rollback would make banks
less safe and make way for more changes to the Dodd-Frank law.
Big banks said pushing out swaps trading to subsidiaries
would be expensive because they would need additional capital
for those units, and they argued it would not make them any
safer. Some regulators and former lawmakers involved in writing
Dodd-Frank agreed.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Christian Plumb)