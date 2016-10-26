Wall St rescue fund watchdog says U.S. bank heads too insulated

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 26 Wall Street executives are
too shielded from prosecution and should answer for misdeeds
committed by underlings, the watchdog for a multibillion-dollar
bailout said on Wednesday.
Senior banking officials should attest each year that their
companies are free of criminal fraud and civil abuse, said
Christy Goldsmith Romero, special inspector general of the
Troubled Asset Relief Program.
"Every executive should be able to conduct due diligence,"
she told Reuters in an interview. "If they are too big to do
that, then they are too big, period."
In 2008, Congress created TARP to buttress a financial
system crippled by crashes in the housing and stock markets.
U.S. taxpayers have invested more than $400 billion since the
crisis, mostly in large Wall Street banks.
Goldsmith Romero leads a staff of roughly 140 investigators
examining possible abuse of the TARP program. Since it was
conceived, the inspector general's office has helped recover
more than $10 billion in misappropriated money.
Every three months, Goldsmith Romero's office reports to
Congress on her agency's work. The 550-page report filed on
Wednesday details tens of thousands of cash injections, selloffs
and other investments of taxpayer money.
Goldsmith Romero said the report also described cases where
executives are complicit in fraud but the highest-ranking
officials are walled off.
"The knowledge stops," she said. "It resides at lower levels
and stops there. And in many cases, I think that's by
intentional design."
Goldsmith Romero has never before suggested a reform of the
financial system. She said that she felt compelled to speak up
this time after facing so many cases where senior executives
seemed out of reach from prosecutions.
"This is one way to argue for change," she said.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)