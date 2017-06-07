Fed gives extension on complying with part of Volcker rule to three banks

WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday gave extensions of up to five years to Deutsche Bank
, SVB Financial Group, and UBS Group
on complying with part of the Volcker Rule that deals with
illiquid funds.
The central bank said the three need more time to divest
legacy illiquid funds in order to comply with the rule's limits
on their stakes in private equity and hedge funds.
The rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law, limits the types of trading banks can conduct with their
own money, as a way to curb speculation in financial
institutions. But the financial services industry has said
regulators have carried out the rule in a confusing and often
convoluted way and are pressing the administration of President
Donald Trump to make compliance easier and clearer.
