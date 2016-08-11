REFILE- IBM's Watson won Jeopardy, but can it win business from banks?

(Removes extraneous word in paragraph 2)
By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Aug 11 International Business Machines
Corp is in an unusual fix in telling big U.S. banks they
can use its Watson software of Jeopardy-winning fame as a
cost-saving solution: bankers say they like it, but cannot
afford it.
IBM is in good company. Banks are in the fifth year of their
belt-tightening campaigns that began in 2011, chasing billions
of dollars' worth of savings, and vendors that offer everything
from technology to janitorial services are getting squeezed.
With persistently low interest rates hurting revenue and
businesses like bond trading hemmed in by new regulations, few
on Wall Street expect the austerity to end any time soon.
For IBM the irony lies in the fact that senior bank
executives say they believe its artificial intelligence software
could help them achieve cost-cutting goals in coming years, but
are not ready to pay for Watson today.
Several technology executives from large banks told Reuters
that while the software may have enormous potential, they would
struggle to convince top managers, laser-focused on quarterly
results, to sign off on investments that do not offer an
immediate payoff.
"It requires a lot of trust that you'll get the right
outcome in a few years," said a technology executive at a large
Wall Street bank.
People familiar with the matter say IBM has offered
presentations of its software to banks including Bank of America
Corp, Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley.
The software, known as Watson, got attention in 2011 for winning
the game show Jeopardy. IBM says it can "learn" and process
human language, and can analyze large amounts of unstructured
data, like social media posts and digital photos.
ALL-ROUNDER
IBM's pitch to banks is that Watson can do everything from
answering customers' questions in retail branches to detecting
credit card fraud to helping wealth managers make better
investment recommendations for their clients.
Bank technology executives said the minimum cost of using
software like Watson, including due diligence and training,
could reach a few million dollars. It is not uncommon for a
full-scale implementation to cost in the tens of millions of
dollars, said the executives, who were not authorized to talk to
the media.
An IBM spokeswoman noted companies can develop their own
applications using Watson's underlying code if they do not want
to pay for a full-scale implementation. The company declined to
give details of the software's costs.
IBM does not break out revenue for Watson, but Chief
Executive Virginia Rometty said in June it is "still growing"
and industries, such as healthcare, have adopted the software
with some success. On its website, IBM said a large health
insurance provider was saving more than $11 million per year by
using Watson to improve its call center.
Yet convincing bankers to commit to the software today is a
challenge, said Ed Harbour, vice president of implementations at
IBM Watson.
"A lot of the U.S. banks acknowledge that the technology is
real and it works, but they have so many things on their plate
competing for investments," he told Reuters. "They want to get
an immediate return and they see that coming more from ways to
take costs out, rather than growing the top line."
Altogether, U.S. banks spent $62 billion on technology in
2015, up 5 percent from the prior year, according to consulting
firm Accenture.
Most of the industry's tech spending goes toward basics like
computers, servers and IT staff, with just a fifth dedicated to
"innovation," or to projects that can grow revenue. Out of that
fifth, the majority is dedicated to regulatory compliance,
consultants say.
Grainne McNamara, a principal with auditing and consulting
firm PwC who has worked with big banks for years, said the
singular focus on short-term savings could backfire in the long
run.
"Banks need alternative revenue sources and there are tons
of new avenues for investment," McNamara said. "They need to be
paying attention."
Because of the sheer size of their operating budgets, big
U.S. banks once represented a huge opportunity for vendors.
However, the industry has collectively cut those budgets by more
than $8 billion since 2010 when they spent $176 billion,
according to Boston Consulting Group. With profits under
pressure, banks are putting vendor contracts into competitive
bidding, demanding more products and services to renew them or
canceling them outright.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, for instance, has reduced the
number of vendors it uses in its retail operation by a fifth.
Watson also has competition. Palantir Technologies and
Digital Reasoning offer rival artificial intelligence software
that some banks already use for compliance tasks, such as
identifying rogue traders.
So far, Citigroup Inc is the only major U.S. bank to
announce publicly it has entered into an "exploratory agreement"
to use Watson, which it announced in 2012. Citi spokesman Kamran
Mumtaz declined to provide an update on its status.
Meanwhile, IBM executives are trying to woo banks outside
the United States. IBM told Reuters Banco Bradesco in Brazil and
Mexico's Banorte have both signed on to use the software.
