UPDATE 1-Countrywide whistleblower sees no change in financial sector

* Ex-head of lender's fraud investigations wins award
* Eileen Foster says little has changed since crisis
By Emily Flitter
WASHINGTON, April 26 Eileen Foster beamed as she
accepted an award at the National Press Club in Washington for
blowing the whistle on mortgage fraud at Countrywide Financial
but told the crowd she was deeply disappointed.
Foster, who was fired from her position as head of mortgage
fraud investigations for Countrywide after uncovering evidence
of fraud and urging a wider inquiry, said not enough has changed
in the U.S. financial system.
"Here we are, several years after the onset of the financial
crisis, caused in large part by reckless lending and risk-taking
in major financial institutions, and still not one executive has
been charged or imprisoned," she said at the Press Club on
Wednesday, after receiving the Ridenhour Prize for Truth
Telling.
Bank of America, which took over Countrywide in 2008, has
reached several settlements with U.S. prosecutors over alleged
fraud and discrimination in Countrywide's mortgage lending
practices. Bank of America also was among five banks that agreed
to a $25 billion joint state and federal mortgage servicing
settlement, though the banks did not admit any guilt.
It has said it discontinued the mortgage lending practices
that were in place at Countrywide before 2008.
Foster was fired by Bank of America shortly after the
mortgage lender was absorbed. She had been lobbying her
superiors to expand an investigation into fraud by loan officers
that included forgery of documents and signatures and inventing
income streams for loan applicants.
After a three-year battle, the U.S. Department of Labor's
Occupational Health and Safety Administration last year ordered
Bank of America to reinstate her and pay her nearly $1 million
in lost wages and expenses. Bank of America, however, is
appealing the decision, leaving Foster without the job or money.
"Bank of America has objected to OSHA's determination last
year in Ms. Foster's SOX case and the matter is under appeal,"
said a spokesman for the bank in a statement on Thursday.
Foster currently works as vice president for security,
investigations and procurement at a credit union in Southern
California.
"I believed that Countrywide had totally duped Bank of
America (and) as soon as Bank of America looked at the evidence
that I had assembled that they would hire me back," she said in
an interview on Tuesday.
"I was naive."
The Ridenhour Prize for Truth Telling is sponsored by the
Fertel Foundation and the Nation Institute, non-profits that
support whistleblowers in the government and corporate world.
Other winners Ridenhour Prizes included an army officer who
refused to hush up bad news coming out of Afghanistan and a
former marine who campaigned to expose a water contamination
problem on the Marine Corps's Camp Lejeune base in Jacksonville,
North Carolina.
Also honored were an FBI agent who wrote a book about what
he called the U.S. government's botched campaign to justify
torturing terror suspects and U.S. congressman John Lewis of
Georgia, who was badly beaten while protesting for civil rights
in the 1960s.
Two of Foster's former colleagues, both of whom also battled
Bank of America after losing their jobs, attended the event at
the club on Wednesday.
Michael Winston, who was Countrywide's chief leadership
officer, won a $5 million judgment from a jury in California in
early 2011. The bank has appealed the decision and has not paid
any of the damages.
Cynder Niemela, who had been Countrywide's senior vice
president for culture and communications, settled her wrongful
termination suit with the bank and is prevented from disclosing
details of the settlement.