版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 04:18 BJT

Barclays to pay $280 million to settle mortgage bond claims

WASHINGTON, April 24 Barclays Bank PLC will pay $280 million to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle claims that it sold them faulty mortgage-backed securities during the housing bubble, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐