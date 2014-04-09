Mississippi River traffic may reopen Friday after barge hits Iowa bridge

| April 9
April 9 Mississippi River barge traffic could
reopen Friday at the earliest, government officials said on
Wednesday, a day after a barge struck a railroad bridge at
Sabula, Iowa, forcing the closure of a two-mile (3.2 km) stretch
of the country's busiest waterway.
The U.S. Coast Guard was investigating damage to the
railroad bridge owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad Ltd
while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was traveling to the site
to survey the waters for any debris.
"Currently the river is closed to vessel traffic. It will be
closed through Friday at least," said Mike Reed, chief of
prevention for the Coast Guard's upper Mississippi River sector.
A vessel towing 15 barges upriver hit the bridge on Tuesday,
damaging a portion of the protective pier. The bridge was not
structurally damaged and reopened to train traffic by 6 p.m. CDT
(2300 GMT) on Tuesday, said Canadian Pacific spokesman Ed
Greenberg.
"There were no trains on or near the bridge when the
accident took place," Greenberg said.
But the Coast Guard's Reed said river will remain closed to
barge traffic until the pier is repaired and it is determined
that no debris will hamper vessels from passing.
The barges involved in the accident were transporting dry
cargoes, Reed said, adding that he did not know exactly what
they were shipping.
It is common for barges to carry fertilizer or salt upstream
and ship grains downstream. The river is the main shipping route
to ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where roughly 65 percent of
corn, soybeans and wheat are exported.
Only one tow was waiting to pass the closed section of the
Mississippi River at Sabula, Reid said.
The traditional start of the shipping season has been
delayed by about two weeks on the upper Mississippi River. Ice
on Lake Pepin, located just south of the river source at
Minneapolis, was too thick for barge traffic and it could be a
week or more before it is passable.
"No one is talking about making a run at Lake Pepin yet,"
said a barge trader in Minneapolis.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer, editing by G Crosse)