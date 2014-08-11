Barneys New York to pay $525,000 in racial profiling settlement

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 11 Barneys New York
has agreed to pay $525,000 to settle a lawsuit over claims that
it targeted black and Latino customers for credit-card fraud
checks and surveillance while they shopped in its luxury
clothing stores, city officials said on Monday.
The lawsuit followed claims last fall that the store falsely
accused two African-American customers of credit card fraud at
the Barneys store in Manhattan, sparking protests and calls to
boycott the chain.
"Profiling and racial discrimination remain a problem in our
state, but not one we are willing to accept," New York state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.
"This agreement will correct a number of wrongs, both by
fixing past policies and by monitoring the actions of Barneys
and its employees to make sure that past mistakes are not
repeated," he said.
Under the settlement, Barneys will pay a $525,000 fine, hire
an anti-profiling consultant and re-train its employees,
Schneiderman said.
Following the complaints, the attorney general's office
investigated other possible racial profiling incidents at
Barneys stores.
The complaints they reviewed from several customers and
former Barneys employees included claims that door guards
exclusively marked minority customers for surveillance and
in-house detectives followed minority customers even when sales
associates said the customers were frequent patrons of the
store, Schneiderman said.
Some sales associates avoided serving minority clients so
they would not be contacted by store security who would want to
investigate the customers' credit card purchases, he added.
In a statement, Barneys said it was pleased to have reached
an agreement with the state. "We are a truly progressive company
that has absolutely no tolerance for discrimination of any
kind," the 90-year-old company said.
The privately-held Barneys operates at least 17 department
stores in the United States in addition to its outlet stores.
On its website, Barneys describes itself as "a mecca for
discerning fashionistas and clothing connoisseurs," and quotes
"Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker as telling
Vanity Fair, "If you're a nice person and you work hard, you get
to go shopping at Barneys. It's the decadent reward."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney, editing by G Crosse)